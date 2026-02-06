ETV Bharat / state

International Agri Trade Fair Showcases 300 Stalls, Focus on Branding and Sustainable Farming in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday inaugurated the 3-Day International Trade Fair 2026 at Tripuravasini, Bengaluru Palace Grounds. After opening the event, he presented awards to farmers and later addressed the gathering. Speaking to farmers, the Chief Minister said the government has consistently supported the agriculture sector. “Our government has always stood by the farming community. We are giving priority to making agriculture profitable and empowering farmers,” he said.

He stressed that farmers must look beyond cultivation alone. According to him, agriculture can become sustainable only when farmers engage in post-harvest activities such as storage, processing, packaging and marketing. “Farmers should become entrepreneurs. Along with growing crops, they must focus on value addition and developing by-products,” he said.

Siddaramaiah also called for greater participation of women in farming and related sectors. Referring to the women farmers who received awards at the event, he said their achievements were encouraging and showed the direction in which agriculture should move.

300 Stalls Showcase Organic Practices and Market Support

The fair, organised by the Department of Agriculture with a focus on organic farming and millets, is being held from the 6th to the 8th of this month. More than 300 stalls have been set up, highlighting sustainable agricultural practices, organic products and marketing support systems.

Sharanappa Mudugal, Additional Director of Agriculture for Organic Farming, told ETV Bharat that the fair aims to promote environmentally friendly agriculture and branding of organic produce. He said the department is encouraging farmers to move away from chemical-based farming and adopt methods that protect soil and biodiversity.

“This exhibition is not just about displaying products. It is about helping farmers increase their income through value addition and brand creation,” Mudugal said.

He explained that the government has declared certain regions as dedicated organic taluks to promote natural farming. The fair also features stalls displaying indigenous seeds, useful insects and native livestock breeds. Around 25 to 30 stalls are exclusively focused on packaging, branding and financial assistance to help farmers market their produce more effectively.