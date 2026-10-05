ETV Bharat / state

Intern From West Bengal 'Raped' At Ranchi Institute Hostel; FIR Filed Against Bihar Student

Ranchi: A female intern from West Bengal was allegedly raped at the hostel of a higher education institute in Ranchi. Based on the young woman's complaint, a Zero FIR was initially registered at the Narendrapur police station in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, and the case was transferred to the Kanke police station in Jharkhand, where the crime allegedly took place.

The police have registered an FIR against the accused student and initiated an investigation. The accused is a native of Bihar and was residing at the institute's hostel on the night of June 28 when the rape allegedly took place.

Headquarters DSP-1 Amar Kumar Pandey said that a Zero FIR was initially registered in West Bengal. However, since the incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Kanke police station in Ranchi, the Zero FIR has been converted into a formal FIR in Ranchi, and the case is currently under investigation.

According to the complaint filed with the police, the girl was working as an intern at the institute. The complaint states that on the night of June 28, 2026, between 10 pm and 10:30 pm, she went to the accused's room for learning purposes. The complaint also notes that there were no specific restrictions regarding students visiting each other's rooms at the hostel.

According to the complaint, while they were talking, the young woman began to feel dizzy. It is alleged that the student gave her water from his steel bottle, and she started feeling uneasy after drinking it. Subsequently, the accused asked her to rest on the bed. The complaint states that after she lay down on the bed, the accused allegedly closed the door and engaged in a sexual act against her will. The young woman alleged that when she tried to scream, her mouth was forcibly covered.

The victim informed the police that she remained in trauma after the incident. She later lodged a complaint with the Narendrapur police on September 2, 2026, based on which the FIR was registered. The police have entrusted the investigation to sub-inspector Gangadhar Singh, who began investigating the case.