ETV Bharat / state

Intern Doctor Assaulted At AIIMS Bhubaneswar After Patient's Death; Family Alleges Medical Negligence

Bhubaneswar: Tension erupted at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar, on Saturday after the death of a patient, with relatives alleging medical negligence and reportedly assaulting an intern doctor and hospital staff. The intern doctor sustained injuries in the incident.

The incident triggered a tense situation in the B-6 ward of the Department of Medicine for some time before police intervened. AIIMS has not yet issued an official statement on the incident. Police have launched an investigation.

According to sources, 34-year-old Shibashankar Behera, a resident of the Janla area on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, was admitted to AIIMS three days ago in a critical condition after an alleged suicide attempt. He died while undergoing treatment on Saturday morning.

Family members claimed that Shibashankar's condition had improved and that he had been talking to relatives until Friday. They alleged that his death resulted from negligence in treatment.

The deceased's brother, Shankar Behera, alleged that doctors repeatedly informed the family that the patient was on ventilator support but did not provide clear updates on his condition. He further claimed that family members were discouraged from questioning the treating doctors.