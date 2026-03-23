ETV Bharat / state

'Interference In Administrative Decisions Can't Be Done By Court': J&K HC Rejects FCI Manager's Challenge To Transfer Order

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Monday while upholding the transfer of a Food Corporation of India (FCI) officer to Uttar Pradesh, ruled that an employee cannot claim a vested right to be posted at a place of choice and courts have limited scope to interfere in transfer matters.

A Division Bench of Justice Sindhu Sharma and Justice Shahzad Azeem, in its 11-page order dismissed an intra-court appeal filed by Gaganpreet Singh Wazir, a 38-year-old Manager (Depot) with the FCI, challenging his transfer from Jammu and Kashmir to Uttar Pradesh.

Wazir, a Category-II officer, had approached the court against a September 4, 2025 judgment of a single judge that upheld his transfer order issued in March 2025.

The petitioner, who is a government employee working in a managerial capacity with FCI, argued that his transfer was "punitive" and carried out with mala fide intent after he allegedly reported irregularities by another officer, Ajay Pal Singh (Manager G) in 2022.

He claimed that despite giving preferences for Punjab, Haryana and Delhi, he was transferred to Uttar Pradesh, where the officer against whom he had made complaints was posted.

The respondents, represented by senior counsel, argued that the transfer was made in the interest of administration and in accordance with service regulations, adding that transfer is an incidence of service.

After hearing both sides, the bench reiterated the settled legal position on transfers. "The scope of judicial review to interfere in administrative transfers is extremely limited. It is well settled that it is entirely for the competent authority to decide when and where a public servant is to be transferred," the court said.