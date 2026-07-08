ETV Bharat / state

Interest Credit In Passbooks Of EPFO Members By July 15

New Delhi: The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has begun the process of crediting the annual interest for FY 2025-26 at 8.25 per cent to nearly 34 crore member accounts, with more than Rs 1.44 lakh crore expected to be credited through its new automated processing system.

According to Minister of Labour and Employment Dr Mansukh Mandaviya. unlike previous years when subscribers often had to wait until October or November to see the interest reflected in their accounts after the rate was announced, members are expected to view the credit in their passbooks by July 15. The interest is being auto processed and verified by field authorities before being credited to accounts and this is the reason it is taking a little longer. From next year onwards, the system will be more robust, he added.



According to the Labour Ministry, the faster interest credit marks the first major outcome of EPFO's upgraded and centralized digital platform, which is set to be fully rolled out this week. The new member centric system replaces the earlier decentralized model, enabling services to be processed from any EPFO office across the country.

Through a unified member portal subscribers will be able to access their PF balance claim status and other services in one place, while automated eligibility checks are expected to reduce claim rejections by ensuring claims are filed in accordance with prescribed criteria, added ministry.



Completion of Database Migration



Mandaviya said before Centralised IT Enabled Services (CITES), EPFO had a decentralized architecture with separate databases at each field office. CITES has now enabled a single centralized architecture with one national database. EPFO has completed the process of migrating its entire database of member records to the new centralised database.