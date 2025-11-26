ETV Bharat / state

Inter-state Wildlife Crime Syndicate Dismantled, Female Smuggler Arrested For First Time

Palamu: A major international wildlife smuggling syndicate operating for decades in the areas bordering Jharkhand, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh has been busted. The special operation led to the arrest of over 20 individuals from Jharkhand, Bihar and Chhattisgarh and more significantly, for the first time, a female smuggler is among those arrested, revealing a new dimension to the network.

Wildlife hunting was banned in India in 1972. Between November 18th and 25th, raids conducted by the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, Jharkhand Forest Department, and the Palamu Tiger Reserve led to the arrests. A rare species of Red Sand Boa, 1200 ml of snake venom, 16 kg of pangolin skull, tiger vomit, peacock feet, three guns, and powder made from wildlife bones were recovered from the arrested individuals.

In the Palamu Tiger Reserve, there was a recovery of more than 20 country-made firearms. A total of 23 weapons were recovered. Investigations revealed that this network was smuggling wildlife parts through Nepal and Bangladesh to China, Vietnam, and Southeast Asia. This network was poaching and smuggling tigers, leopards, elephants, pangolins, snake venom, and rare snake species locally.

The 1.2-liter snake venom seized in the recent raid (November 18-21, 2025) is worth approximately Rs 80 crore in the international market. It was tagged in France, indicating connections to European labs. Additionally, 12 kg of pangolin scales (pangolins are the world's most trafficked mammal) and 2.5 kg of additional scales were recovered. For the first time, a female smuggler is among those arrested, revealing a new layer of the network.