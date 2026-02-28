ETV Bharat / state

Inter-State Tiger Relocation: Big Cat Shifted From MP's Bandhavgarh To Rajasthan's Mukundra

Kota: In the second phase of the Inter-state Tiger Relocation project, a 3.5-year-old tigress was brought from Madhya Pradesh's Bandhavgarh National Park to Kota's Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan on Saturday. The bit cat was tranquilised before being shifted to Mukundra by road, as the permission for transporting by air was denied, officials said.

Sugnaram Jat, field director of Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve and Kota chief conservator of forests (CCF), said the tigress was darted in Bandhavgarh at 12:30 pm on Friday. "Following the protocols, the team proceeded to Mukundra with the tigress and arrived at 8:30 am on Saturday. She was subsequently released into the enclosure and is being closely monitored. If everything is found to be fine, she will be released into the open," he added.

Madhya Pradesh chief wildlife warden Shubharanjan Sen said the management of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, under the supervision of officials from Rajasthan's Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve and the Wildlife Department, including veterinarians, transported the tigress to Kota, approximately 700 kilometres by road.

"Previously, tigress RF 327 had also been tranquillised and radio-collared. But as she was in a tourist zone, she was left there. Now, another tigress roaming in the Jagua buffer zone was tracked, tranquilised and fitted with a radio collar. She was transported to Mukundra following her full recuperation. Born in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, it was the fourth cub of Mohini," Sen added.