ETV Bharat / state

Inter-State Scrapped Currency-Carrying Container Theft: SIT Arrests Another Accused; 7 Held So Far

Nashik: In a major breakthrough in the inter-state theft of a container with scrapped Rs 2000 notes worth Rs 400 crore, between Nashik and Karnataka, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has arrested another accused in the case, police said on Saturday.

Inspector at Ghoti police station, Vijay Shinde told ETV Bharat that Virat Gandhi was arrested from Dombivli after midnight of January 23. "We have arrested one person from Dombivli last night, The Belgaum police were here to investigate this matter. Now seven people have been arrested in this case. We have taken into custody Virat Gandhi today. Two persons are still absconding, Azhar and Kishor Sawla, a big businessman (builder from Thane)," he said.

According to the Nashik police, arrested Gandhi is a Rajasthan-based hawala operator with links to a religious institution. He was absconding since the time the case was registered.

Aditya Mirkhelkar, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Nashik Rural said that a joint investigation by the Nashik Police and Karnataka Police has been launched in the case. “We cannot tell you how many more states are involved. This action has been taken after the First Information Report was filed by Sandeep Patil at Ghoti police station," he said.