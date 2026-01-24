Inter-State Scrapped Currency-Carrying Container Theft: SIT Arrests Another Accused; 7 Held So Far
The accused in this inter state crime have been sent to police custody till January 28.
Published : January 24, 2026 at 6:22 PM IST
Nashik: In a major breakthrough in the inter-state theft of a container with scrapped Rs 2000 notes worth Rs 400 crore, between Nashik and Karnataka, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has arrested another accused in the case, police said on Saturday.
Inspector at Ghoti police station, Vijay Shinde told ETV Bharat that Virat Gandhi was arrested from Dombivli after midnight of January 23. "We have arrested one person from Dombivli last night, The Belgaum police were here to investigate this matter. Now seven people have been arrested in this case. We have taken into custody Virat Gandhi today. Two persons are still absconding, Azhar and Kishor Sawla, a big businessman (builder from Thane)," he said.
According to the Nashik police, arrested Gandhi is a Rajasthan-based hawala operator with links to a religious institution. He was absconding since the time the case was registered.
Aditya Mirkhelkar, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Nashik Rural said that a joint investigation by the Nashik Police and Karnataka Police has been launched in the case. “We cannot tell you how many more states are involved. This action has been taken after the First Information Report was filed by Sandeep Patil at Ghoti police station," he said.
As per the FIR, two truck containers were being transported from Goa to a religious institution in Karnataka, which contained over Rs 400 crore worth of scrapped old Rs 2000 denomination notes. It was stolen in Chorla ghat of Karnataka and that is why the Belgaum police too have been roped in this investigation.
The police suspect that the amount was misappropriated by staging a fake robbery of the container. On January 23, a Belgaum police team arrived in Nashik to join the investigation.
Inspector Shinde further said, "The well-known businessman involved in this case has hired Gandhi as a manager and we are investigating his involvement in this crime. The accused have been sent to police custody till January 28.
