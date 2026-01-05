Inter-State Robbery Gang Busted: 4 Arrested In Crores-Worth Jewellery Theft Case In Uttarakhand's Haldwani
An inter-state gang, involved in a theft at jewellery showroom in Haldwani, was busted with the arrest of four accused near Nepal border.
Haldwani: Uttarakhand police have arrested four members of an inter-state robbery gang, including its mastermind, in connection with a crores-worth jewellery theft from a showroom in the Mukani area of Haldwani under Nainital district, officials said.
The accused were apprehended near Nepal border on Sunday evening (January 4) in Banbasa of Champawat district. The accused belong to different states and were operating across multiple regions. Police recovered gold and silver jewellery worth around Rs 22 lakh and also seized the Bolero vehicle used in the crime, police said.
The theft was reported at Radhika Jewellers in Mukani. According to the complaint lodged by the showroom owner Navneet Sharma, the incident took place between the night of December 19 and the morning of December 21, 2025 as the showroom was closed during weekend. The thieves entered the showroom by breaking a wall from a neighbouring shop.
The complainant stated that 20-25 kg of silver, 300-400 grams of gold and Rs 20,000-25,000 in cash were stolen.
Acting on the complaint, Mukani police registered a case and formed multiple teams as per the direction of Nainital Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Manjunath TC to carry out a detailed probe. Officials said that CCTV footage played a key role in tracking the suspects.
Police teams followed leads across Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Delhi, Haryana and Jharkhand before arresting the accused near the Nepal border.
SSP Manjunath TC said the four arrested accused have been identified as Basant Khatri from Kanchanpur district in Nepal, Tanveer Ahmed from Mumbai, Imran Sheikh from Sahibganj in Jharkhand, and Maqsood Sheikh, the gang leader, also from Sahibganj district. "Gang leader Maqsood Sheikh has admitted involvement in theft cases in Ranchi and Surat too. Further investigation is underway, and efforts are being made to arrest other gang members," the official added.
