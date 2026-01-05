ETV Bharat / state

Inter-State Robbery Gang Busted: 4 Arrested In Crores-Worth Jewellery Theft Case In Uttarakhand's Haldwani

Haldwani: Uttarakhand police have arrested four members of an inter-state robbery gang, including its mastermind, in connection with a crores-worth jewellery theft from a showroom in the Mukani area of Haldwani under Nainital district, officials said.

The accused were apprehended near Nepal border on Sunday evening (January 4) in Banbasa of Champawat district. The accused belong to different states and were operating across multiple regions. Police recovered gold and silver jewellery worth around Rs 22 lakh and also seized the Bolero vehicle used in the crime, police said.

The theft was reported at Radhika Jewellers in Mukani. According to the complaint lodged by the showroom owner Navneet Sharma, the incident took place between the night of December 19 and the morning of December 21, 2025 as the showroom was closed during weekend. The thieves entered the showroom by breaking a wall from a neighbouring shop.

The complainant stated that 20-25 kg of silver, 300-400 grams of gold and Rs 20,000-25,000 in cash were stolen.