ETV Bharat / state

Inter-State Gang Promises Chhattisgarh Man Buried Gold, Dupes Him Of Rs 4.96 Lakh; Six Held

Kanker: The Kanker police busted an inter-state gang that duping people under the pretext of performing special exorcism pujas and arrested six members from Nagpur and Gadchiroli in Maharashtra. Police recovered Rs 4.96 lakh in cash and a pickup vehicle from their possession.

An investigation was launched by the Bande police of North Bastar Kanker district after a resident of Deepnagar, Balram Sarkar, lodged a complaint, alleging that a group of men, disguised as 'sadhus', cheated him of Rs 4.96 lakh in two phases, claiming to cure his family's ailments and unearth treasure buried beneath his house.

According to the complainant, the accused came from Maharashtra to his house on May 17 and lured him to buy a medicine called 'Sundari Bhasma' to cure all ailments. They took him to an Ayurvedic shop in Gadchiroli, where he was made to purchase the medicine for Rs 52,000.

Having earned his trust, the accused again visited the victim's home to perform a special exorcism puja to unearth gold from beneath his house. During a ritual, they displayed gold-like idols inside a pot and intimidated the family, warning that opening it without permission could lead to misfortune. They then pressured the complainant to buy a second medicine named 'Nav Jeevan Amrit Bhasma,' extracting another Rs 4.44 lakh from him.