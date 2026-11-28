5 Inter State Gang Members Arrested For Theft Of iPhone, Other Apple Products In Ahmedabad
Acting on a tip off that members of the gang were planning to sell the stolen goods in Nepal, police arrested five persons.
Published : November 28, 2026 at 4:17 PM IST
Ahmedabad: Police have arrested five persons in connection with the theft of iPhones and other products of Apple from a warehouse in Ahmedabad.
The Ahmedabad Rural Local Crime Branch cracked the case involving over Rs 1 crore theft from a warehouse belonging to "Ingram Micro India Private Limited", located on the outskirts of Navapura village in Changodar.
Over 70 iPhones and other products, including 29 iPhone 16s, 36 iPhone 17s, 24 laptops, 32 Apple Watches, 19 Apple keyboards, and two iPad Pros were stolen. The police have also seized an Ertiga car used in the crime.
The police recovered items worth over Rs 89,22,989 from the accused. Those arrested were identified as Sandeep Jaiprakash Patel, Surendrakumar Patel, Akash Chauhan, Kamleshgiri Goswami, and Mohammad Shamim.
Earlier on the night of October 21, 2026, electronic goods, including iPhones, laptops, Apple Watches, and iPads, valued at Rs 99,99,742, were stolen from the warehouse, which was being used for Amazon operations.
The investigations have revealed that the accused had located the warehouse by searching on Google and conducted a reconnaissance of the site, a day before the actual theft.
The accused were apprehended after police examined over 250 CCTV footage clips and questioned more than 250 employees and labourers.
Earlier, the Ahmedabad Crime Branch had formed special teams to conduct the investigation, which extended to the states of Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.
Acting on a tip-off that the stolen goods were being transported toward Rajasthan in an Ertiga, the police intercepted the vehicle on the Kheda-Ahmedabad highway and arrested the five persons and made recovery of stolen goods.
The investigation by police has revealed that the accused planned to sell the stolen goods in Nepal while the theft was carried to arrange funds for the wedding of one of the accused.
Furthermore, the investigation revealed that two of the accused were earlier also involved in the theft of goods worth Rs 2.5 crore from a warehouse in Andhra Pradesh.
Omprakash Jat, SP, Ahmedabad Rural, said that they relied on technical surveillance, CCTV footage, and human intelligence to crack the case.” The accused had conducted prior reconnaissance of the warehouse and executed the theft in a highly planned manner. They intended to sell the stolen goods in Nepal, and police have arrested all five persons and recovered the majority of the stolen items. Further investigation is underway in the case," said Jat.
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