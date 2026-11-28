ETV Bharat / state

5 Inter State Gang Members Arrested For Theft Of iPhone, Other Apple Products In Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad: Police have arrested five persons in connection with the theft of iPhones and other products of Apple from a warehouse in Ahmedabad.

The Ahmedabad Rural Local Crime Branch cracked the case involving over Rs 1 crore theft from a warehouse belonging to "Ingram Micro India Private Limited", located on the outskirts of Navapura village in Changodar.

Over 70 iPhones and other products, including 29 iPhone 16s, 36 iPhone 17s, 24 laptops, 32 Apple Watches, 19 Apple keyboards, and two iPad Pros were stolen. The police have also seized an Ertiga car used in the crime.

The police recovered items worth over Rs 89,22,989 from the accused. Those arrested were identified as Sandeep Jaiprakash Patel, Surendrakumar Patel, Akash Chauhan, Kamleshgiri Goswami, and Mohammad Shamim.

Earlier on the night of October 21, 2026, electronic goods, including iPhones, laptops, Apple Watches, and iPads, valued at Rs 99,99,742, were stolen from the warehouse, which was being used for Amazon operations.

The investigations have revealed that the accused had located the warehouse by searching on Google and conducted a reconnaissance of the site, a day before the actual theft.

The accused were apprehended after police examined over 250 CCTV footage clips and questioned more than 250 employees and labourers.