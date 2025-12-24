Inter State Child Trafficking Racket Unearthed In Andhra Pradesh.
Published : December 24, 2025 at 8:22 PM IST
Amaravati: Police have unearthed a child trafficking racket being run from North India that provided children to be sold to childless couples in Andhra Pradesh. The Police have arrested 12 persons in the case.
The gang used to target poor families, especially those with many children who were unable to support them. Luring them with small amounts of money, the gang allegedly bought the children and brought them to Vijayawada to sell them. The prime accused, Balagam Sarojini, allegedly entered into an agreement with the gang from the north and appointed agents in and around Vijayawada to identify childless couples. She allegedly collected lakhs of rupees from them and handed over the children.
Sarojini is learnt to have coordinated with the accused from Gujarat, Delhi and Mumbai to bring children to Vijayawada. She was arrested in similar cases lodged against her earlier in Vijayawada and Hyderabad and was released from jail just a month ago, after which she allegedly resumed child trafficking.
Sources said that in the last one and a half years, the gang sold 28 children. The gang members approached pregnant women and new mothers, identifying those who could not raise their children due to poverty. They provided phone numbers and convinced the mothers that their ‘relatives’ were childless and eager to adopt.
Children were then taken and sold to those in need. Kiran Sharma from Delhi and Kavita from Mumbai allegedly sent children to Vijayawada through their agents. The Police have found that more members were operating from Agra and Mumbai.
Sources disclosed that commissions were paid at every stage. The children were handed over to Sarojini by the North Indian gang, and payments were made only after the sale.
Sources added that each infant was sold for Rs 1 lakh to Rs 4 lakh, out of which Sarojini took Rs 50,000 and sent the remaining to the North Indian gang. Those who took care of the children for a few days were paid Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000, while negotiators received Rs 20,000 per deal.
The prime accused worked as an agent for several fertility centres, bringing egg donors and women willing for surrogacy while earning commissions.
Sources said that photos of children brought from other states were shared via WhatsApp with prospective buyers. Negotiations began once they agreed. After finalising the deal, the child was handed over in exchange for money.
Until the sale was through, the children were kept with agents in Vijayawada and Sattenapalli. After buyers were satisfied and confirmed there were no issues, they took the children with them.
"We had arrested this child trafficking gang earlier, but they resumed the same activities. We are taking this case very seriously. We arrested Balagam Sarojini and others and rescued six children. They purchase children in Delhi and Mumbai for about Rs 1 lakh and sell them here for up to Rs 5 lakh. They were involved in similar cases earlier as well," said Commissioner of Police at Vijayawada, S.V. Rajasekhara Babu. More arrests are expected in the matter.