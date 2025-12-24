ETV Bharat / state

Inter State Child Trafficking Racket Unearthed In Andhra Pradesh.

Amaravati: Police have unearthed a child trafficking racket being run from North India that provided children to be sold to childless couples in Andhra Pradesh. The Police have arrested 12 persons in the case.

The gang used to target poor families, especially those with many children who were unable to support them. Luring them with small amounts of money, the gang allegedly bought the children and brought them to Vijayawada to sell them. The prime accused, Balagam Sarojini, allegedly entered into an agreement with the gang from the north and appointed agents in and around Vijayawada to identify childless couples. She allegedly collected lakhs of rupees from them and handed over the children.

Sarojini is learnt to have coordinated with the accused from Gujarat, Delhi and Mumbai to bring children to Vijayawada. She was arrested in similar cases lodged against her earlier in Vijayawada and Hyderabad and was released from jail just a month ago, after which she allegedly resumed child trafficking.

Sources said that in the last one and a half years, the gang sold 28 children. The gang members approached pregnant women and new mothers, identifying those who could not raise their children due to poverty. They provided phone numbers and convinced the mothers that their ‘relatives’ were childless and eager to adopt.

Children were then taken and sold to those in need. Kiran Sharma from Delhi and Kavita from Mumbai allegedly sent children to Vijayawada through their agents. The Police have found that more members were operating from Agra and Mumbai.

Sources disclosed that commissions were paid at every stage. The children were handed over to Sarojini by the North Indian gang, and payments were made only after the sale.