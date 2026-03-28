ETV Bharat / state

Intense Storm & Rainfall Wreak Havoc In Bengal; Darjeeling, Sikkim Receive Heavy Snowfall

Darjeeling: Intense storms coupled with incessant rainfall throughout Friday night have thrown life in several parts of West Bengal out of gear. Not only in the hills, but the impact was equally felt in the plains, where several trees were toppled by hailstorms that wreaked havoc throughout the night.

Sandakphu in Darjeeling received heavy snowfall that blanketed vast stretches of the area, resulting in the closure of roads and a complete halt to vehicular movement. The administration has been working from early Saturday morning to clear the snow and restore traffic.

Sandakphu had also experienced snowfall on March 17, when the hills were left devastated by a mere 15-minute storm. Consequently, the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) had suspended travel to Sandakphu, which was restored two days later.

Meanwhile, several trees were toppled in Wards 1, 3, 5, 17, and 33 of the Siliguri Municipal Corporation, leading to severe traffic congestion. The corporation has deployed several teams to clear the roads to normalise vehicular movement.

"Several trees have fallen across the hills due to the storms and rainfall that persisted throughout the night. Restoration work has already commenced in all affected areas from Saturday morning," Darjeeling district magistrate Harishankar Panicker said.