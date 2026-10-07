ETV Bharat / state

Intense El Niño Making Earth Hotter Than Ever, Normal Conditions Expected By April 2027: Expert

Visakhapatnam: P Sunitha, a senior professor in the Department of Oceanography and Meteorology at Andhra University in Visakhapatnam, stated that El Niño has already reached an intense phase, causing the Earth to become hotter than ever before.

She opined that this could be a reason why the severe depression that recently formed in the Bay of Bengal did not intensify into a cyclone, although research regarding this matter is currently underway.

Sunitha said the severity of El Niño will persist until January 2027 and normal conditions are expected to return by April or May.

"Rising subsurface ocean temperatures appear to be one of the major factors contributing to the severe impact of El Niño. High temperatures have been observed in the Pacific Ocean at depths ranging from 50 to 300 meters. Temperatures there have risen by 2 to 4 degrees. While this 'Super El Niño' is likely to lead to severe rainfall deficits, it is too early to predict what other atmospheric changes might occur. We are monitoring the situation closely," she said.

According to her, dry winds are influencing the situation, given that the Southwest Monsoon accounts for 70% of the country's rainfall.

"The warming of the Pacific Ocean is causing clouds to shift eastward, leading to the formation of dry winds and a reduction in cloud cover over India and Indonesia. Consequently, prolonged dry spells have occurred. While the country typically receives an average of 868 mm of rainfall between June and September, it received only 759 mm," she said.