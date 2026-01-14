ETV Bharat / state

Intelligence Of Ramgah Youths Helps Trace Police Missing Ranchi Children After 12 Days

Ansh and Anshika had been missing from Dhurwa in Ranchi since January 2. Not only the Ranchi police but also police from various states were involved in their search. The police had announced a reward of Rs 51,000 for anyone providing information about the duo. However, the reward was increased to Rs two lakh following the passage of several days without any information.

Ramgarh: Two children who went missing from Jharkhand's Ranchi were rescued from Ramgarh after 12 days, in which the intelligence of two local youths played a crucial role.

In the meantime, Rahul Singh of the notorious Azad gang also announced Rs two lakh on social media for anyone who could find the children.

Simultaneously, the opposition was putting considerable pressure on the government for zero progress in finding the children. A series of protests was held over the disappearance of Ansh and Anshika, and questions were being raised about the government and police administration.

Two youth, Sachin and Dablu, of Ahmednagar under Rajrappa in Ramgarh identified the duo with a couple. They clicked pictures and contacted the number provided in the missing poster. When the family confirmed that the duo was indeed the missing Ansh and Anshika, they called the Rajrappa police to report the entire matter.

The accused couple after their arrest. (ETV Bharat)

Within 10 minutes, the police team rushed to the spot, rescued Ansh and Anshika and took the couple with whom the children were found into custody. All were brought to the Ramgarh Superintendent of Police, Ajay Kumar. "Ansh and Anshika have been safely rescued. Two people have been taken into custody as the children were with them," he added.