Integrated Draft Electoral Rolls After SR Records 1.35 Pc Growth In Voters In Assam

Guwahati: Assam has registered a 1.35 per cent increase in the number of voters as per the integrated draft electoral roll for the state, published after the Special Revision conducted ahead of next year's assembly elections, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The draft roll reflects a total of 2,52,01,624 electors, representing a 1.35 per cent increase from the previous final roll published in January 2025, the statement issued by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said. The draft electoral roll was published on December 27 following the completion of House-to-House (H2H) verification process conducted from November 22 to December 20 this year.

A total of 7,86,841 additions and 4,47,196 deletions have taken place from January 6 to December 27 this year, the statement said. The demographic breakdown for the draft roll shows male electors at 1,25,72,583, outnumbered by females at 1,26,28,662, with a roll gender ratio of 1,004.

There are 379 third gender voters in the draft roll. The elector population ratio is at 643, with the total polling stations being 31,486. Mankachar assembly constituency has the highest number of polling stations at 402, while Dotma has the lowest at 146.

The highest number of voters, as per the draft rolls, is in Dalgaon assembly constituency, with 3,18,326 electors. The least number of 1,00,319 voters is in Amri seat. While there are 63,314 service electors, the number of PwD voters is 2,02,433.