ETV Bharat / state

INTACH Readies Dossier To Include Chhath Puja On UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List

Patna: Chhath Puja, the four-day festival dedicated to the worship of the Sun God, could soon be added to the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) list. Primarily celebrated in Bihar, it is also observed in eastern Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, parts of West Bengal, Nepal, and by people from these regions residing in different parts of the world.

The Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) has prepared a dossier following meticulous research of two years on the centuries-old worship tradition and is gearing up to send it to UNESCO for further deliberation.

evotees also float earthen lamps on water to carry their prayers. (INTACH Bihar chapter)

"We have prepared a dossier on the Chhath Puja and handed it over to our headquarters in Delhi. It will be provided to the Union Ministry of Culture to be sent to UNESCO for evaluation. Even INTACH can also directly send it to the UN body for further deliberation," INTACH Bihar co-convenor and museology expert Shiv Kumar Mishra told ETV Bharat.

Ingredients in the Dossier

The INTACH started working on the dossier by organising a seminar in collaboration with the Buddha Smriti Park and Museum in Patna on the history of Chhath Puja, Sun worship in Bihar, astronomical and astrological nuances, medical (especially Ayurvedic) aspects, and environmental importance. Several research papers related to the festival were presented by scholars, of which 13 were published in the form of a book.

The recognition will help spread more awareness about Chhath among people across geographies. (INTACH Bihar chapter)

Subsequently, several facets of the festival were photographed by INTACH across Bihar in 2024 and 2025 to capture the essence, rituals, people's participation, and expanse. The good ones were catalogued, and certificates of appreciation were given to the photographers.

Author and lyricist Hriday Narayan Jha compiled all the folk songs related to Chhath Puja and Sun worship in various languages across Bihar and its neighbouring areas and published them in book form. INTACH also published a book titled 'Chhath Puja: Multidisciplinary Perspectives On Faith, Culture And Community' edited by Saumya Anchal. It catalogues various aspects of the festival that make it a unique celebration of faith, culture, tradition, environment, interdependence of communities, people's participation, and the focus on health, longevity and fertility.

Chhath Puja has a history of over 2,000 years. (INTACH Bihar chapter)

The fifth step was an effort to establish the historicity of Sun worship in Bihar, the centre of the Chhath Puja. Mishra accomplished this by writing a book on select Sun idols, statues and other artefacts found in different corners of the state. "This book contains information about the historicity of Sun worship in Bihar, written through the prism of archaeological discoveries. It has details of the 145 most important statues, sculptures, and figurines of the Sun God from the 3rd Century BC to the colonial era. Apart from this, it also mentions the Sun worship references and traditions right from the Rig Veda to the medieval scriptures and texts," Mishra added.

His book also provides details about a stone pillar at the temple in Bodh Gaya that has a sculpture of the Sun God on a chariot. According to historians, it belongs to the Sunga dynasty period (187 to 75 BC).

An 800-year-old Sun God's statue at Baruar in Madhubani district of Bihar. (INTACH Bihar chapter)

Similarly, the book also refers to Sun God's statues found in Vaishali and Balirajgarh (Madhubani), depicting him with all his paraphernalia. These are kept at the Bihar Museum, and scholars believe them to be his oldest statues found so far. It also contains information about the terracotta plaque with the Sun God on it, found in Patna's Kadamkuan.

Punch-marked coins with the symbols of the Sun, terracotta figurines, seals, and amulets depicting him are also mentioned in the book. But what makes it special is that Mishra has scoured the length and breadth of Bihar to showcase Sun idols kept in various temples or beneath the trees and being worshipped by the people, revealing the span of the worship.