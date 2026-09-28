ETV Bharat / state

‘Antim Johar’: Insurance Manager, Wife Found Dead In Rajasthan Hours After Final Goodbye On Social Media

Dholpur: An insurance company manager and his wife were found dead inside their flat in the Gurudwara Colony area of Dholpur, Rajasthan, on Monday, police said. The incident has sent shockwaves through the neighbourhood, with authorities suspecting it as a case of double suicide.

Police identified the deceased as Balram Meena, a manager at a private insurance firm, and his wife, Saroj Meena. The couple, originally hailing from Karauli district, had been living in Dholpur since 2024.

The tragedy came to light on Monday afternoon when the couple’s 5-year-old son returned home from school. “After finding the front door locked from the inside, the child repeatedly called out to his parents. When nobody answered, he alerted neighbours, who forcefully opened it to discover the couple dead inside,” police said.

A police team led by Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vaibhav Sharma and Nihalganj Station House Officer (SHO) Devendra Sharma immediately cordoned off the residence. Investigators called in a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team to collect fingerprints and physical evidence to rule out criminal foul play.

Police also recovered a diary from the scene containing a detailed note written prior to the deaths. While authorities declined to reveal the exact text, preliminary inquiries revealed the note was addressed to Balram’s parents, stating that he was weary of life. The message also made specific references to his two brothers and several close friends.