Institute of Dermatology Of Jaipur's SMS Hospital Will Be Inaugurated In January, To Offer Affordable Cosmetic Procedures

Jaipur: In a major relief for patients suffering from skin-related ailments, the newly constructed Institute of Dermatology at Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital in Jaipur will be inaugurated in January, making cosmetic and laser procedures affordable.

Dr Deepak Maheshwari, principal of SMS Medical College and Hospital, said the Institute of Dermatology is be the first of its kind in the country. "The state-of-the-art Institute of Dermatology has been built at a cost of around Rs seven crore and is set to be inaugurated by the third week of January. The institute has all modern equipment and technology related to laser and cosmetic procedures. This centre is the first of its kind in India and the second globally, the only centre being in London. Treatment of all kinds of skin ailments will be easily available at this centre and only a nominal fee will be charged for all procedures," Dr Maheshwari said.

This centre will offer a host of essential services, including treatment for hair loss restoration, removal of facial warts and unwanted hair and treatment of vitiligo, a chronic autoimmune condition causing skin, hair and mucous membranes to lose colour in patches, using excimer technology.