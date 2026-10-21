ETV Bharat / state

Institute Of Chemical Technology, Mumbai, Student Dies By Suicide

According to Mumbai police, a student of Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai, was found dead in his hostel room on Monday night. He is said to have messaged his doctor about suicidal thoughts and his parents asked his friends to check on him ( ETV Bharat )

The deceased has been identified as Siddhesh Patil. He died by suicide in his hostel room at around 10:30 PM on Monday.

Mumbai police said, "Patil was a resident of Nashik and was reported to have been undergoing treatment for depression and is said to have messaged his doctor about suicidal thoughts. The doctor alerted his family, who contacted his hostel friends and asked them to check on him, but reached him too late"

This death comes following the suicide of Indian Institute of Technology Bombay student Sahil Wakode. Sahil, a second-year student at IIT Bombay, died by suicide in his hostel room on September 18. In its initial statement, IIT Bombay said that Sahil was caught using a mobile phone during an examination, which they retracted. The case has been handed over to the Mumbai Crime Branch, while Wakode's parents have been sitting on a hunger fast to bring justice to their son.

In the meantime, CCTV camera footage was leaked even before the IIT-B inquiry report was submitted. Meanwhile, students who have been on a month-long protest were detained on Sunday, as demonstrations continued against the management of the institute. Students have been holding a relay hunger strike and protests.

Sahil's parents, Ravindra and Sonali, too, were detained yet again, as they were prevented from sitting on a hunger fast inside the institute. The couple has been on a relay fast at Azad Maidan, in Mumbai.

Disclaimer: Suicide Is Not A Solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline, at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).