ETV Bharat / state

Did PM's Appeal Backfire? Rush To Buy Gold Intensifies In Dehradun

Gold is not merely a metal or an investment, but an integral part of the social and cultural fabric. ( IANS )

Dehradun: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to refrain from buying gold for a year has had a negative effect in Dehradun's bullion markets. Instead of taking the appeal as a directive to halt purchases, people appear to be interpreting it as a sign of potential rise in gold prices in the near future.

ETV Bharat visited Dehradun's major bullion markets to assess the impact of this announcement, meeting customers and traders at popular jewellery outlets in Dhama Wala and Paltan Bazaar. The interactions revealed a mix of confusion and an urge to make immediate purchases, among many.

Manya, a customer in Dhama Wala area, stated that her wedding is scheduled for next year, and the need for gold simply cannot be postponed.

She argued that if they do not make purchases now, prices could rise even further. She acknowledged that while the PM's appeal has its own validity, it is simply not feasible for families who have already scheduled weddings or other events, to defer their purchases.

Mohini, another customer, remarked that gold has always been regarded as a safe investment. She said that on hearing the PM's appeal, her immediate thought was that gold prices might potentially skyrocket in the near future. She said whenever the government conveys such a message, the general public tends to interpret it as a harbinger of impending economic shifts. That's why, instead of postponing their purchases, many people are now planning to buy sooner than later.

The reaction from traders largely aligned with this sentiment. Sunil Mason, president of the Dehradun Bullion Association, stated that in India, gold is not merely a metal or an investment, but an integral part of the social and cultural fabric. Gold plays a pivotal role in weddings, festivals, religious rituals and family traditions. Hence, it was imperative to carefully consider the broader social and economic ramifications before issuing such an appeal.

He noted that from a business perspective, this statement could potentially backfire. If people perceive that prices are likely to rise in the future or that imports might be affected, they tend to ramp up their purchases.