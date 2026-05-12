Did PM's Appeal Backfire? Rush To Buy Gold Intensifies In Dehradun
Instead of postponing their purchases, people are now planning to buy sooner than later, reports ETV's Dheeraj Sajwan.
Published : May 12, 2026 at 5:05 PM IST
Dehradun: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to refrain from buying gold for a year has had a negative effect in Dehradun's bullion markets. Instead of taking the appeal as a directive to halt purchases, people appear to be interpreting it as a sign of potential rise in gold prices in the near future.
ETV Bharat visited Dehradun's major bullion markets to assess the impact of this announcement, meeting customers and traders at popular jewellery outlets in Dhama Wala and Paltan Bazaar. The interactions revealed a mix of confusion and an urge to make immediate purchases, among many.
Manya, a customer in Dhama Wala area, stated that her wedding is scheduled for next year, and the need for gold simply cannot be postponed.
She argued that if they do not make purchases now, prices could rise even further. She acknowledged that while the PM's appeal has its own validity, it is simply not feasible for families who have already scheduled weddings or other events, to defer their purchases.
Mohini, another customer, remarked that gold has always been regarded as a safe investment. She said that on hearing the PM's appeal, her immediate thought was that gold prices might potentially skyrocket in the near future. She said whenever the government conveys such a message, the general public tends to interpret it as a harbinger of impending economic shifts. That's why, instead of postponing their purchases, many people are now planning to buy sooner than later.
The reaction from traders largely aligned with this sentiment. Sunil Mason, president of the Dehradun Bullion Association, stated that in India, gold is not merely a metal or an investment, but an integral part of the social and cultural fabric. Gold plays a pivotal role in weddings, festivals, religious rituals and family traditions. Hence, it was imperative to carefully consider the broader social and economic ramifications before issuing such an appeal.
He noted that from a business perspective, this statement could potentially backfire. If people perceive that prices are likely to rise in the future or that imports might be affected, they tend to ramp up their purchases.
Akash, a merchant at the Dhama Wala market, states that currently there are no signs of any major downturn in the market. He noted that since this is not the peak wedding season, purchasing remains limited even under normal circumstances.
Will Gold Become Even More Expensive?
Nevertheless, following the Prime Minister's appeal, customers visiting the shops are asking one question: Will gold become even more expensive in the future? Jewellery merchant Abhishek Kakkar said people who wish to purchase out of necessity will proceed with their buying, regardless of the appeal.
Trader Harsh Rastogi states that the PM's recent statement has indeed created a situation akin to panic among the public. He noted that customers are constantly enquiring whether the availability of gold will diminish in the future or whether prices will suddenly skyrocket. He suggests that such apprehensions could potentially drive up the demand in the market.
For the moment, traders do not foresee any immediate losses, he said. However, the average customer remains in a state of confusion. Trader Veerpal Singh affirmed that bullion trade has not yet experienced any negative impact. He said the markets remained normal today, with a steady flow of customers
The situation emerging from the Dehradun market clearly demonstrates that the Prime Minister's appeal has not triggered a market slump. On the contrary, it has raised new questions in people's minds regarding gold prices and future market trends. This is precisely why some individuals have deemed it safer to make their purchases right now.
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