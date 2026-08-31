ETV Bharat / state

Instead of Nepal, PM Modi Visiting Central Asia: Trinamool MP Shatrughan Sinha

Asansol: Trinamool's Asansol MP Shatrughan Sinha has said that instead of visiting the devastated Nepal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is continuing with his visit to Central Asia.

"The Honourable Prime Minister is touring abroad, specifically during the crisis in Nepal. People of India consider Nepal their own country because of the deep-rooted roti-beti (bread and daughter/kinship) ties. Nepal is the only country whose people are like family to us. Such a massive tragedy has befallen them! So many people have died," Sinha said while addressing the prize distribution ceremony at the Asansol Rifle Club in Paschim Bardhaman on Sunday.

"I believe the actual death toll is likely 10 to 20 times higher than the official figures. Such a dire situation has arisen. Yet, at this tragic moment, our Prime Minister is abroad," he added.