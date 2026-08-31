Instead of Nepal, PM Modi Visiting Central Asia: Trinamool MP Shatrughan Sinha
He said India's Gen Z and public have understood everything and requested the PM to speak to the people for their feedback, reports Tarak Chatterjee.
Published : August 31, 2026 at 4:35 PM IST
Asansol: Trinamool's Asansol MP Shatrughan Sinha has said that instead of visiting the devastated Nepal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is continuing with his visit to Central Asia.
"The Honourable Prime Minister is touring abroad, specifically during the crisis in Nepal. People of India consider Nepal their own country because of the deep-rooted roti-beti (bread and daughter/kinship) ties. Nepal is the only country whose people are like family to us. Such a massive tragedy has befallen them! So many people have died," Sinha said while addressing the prize distribution ceremony at the Asansol Rifle Club in Paschim Bardhaman on Sunday.
"I believe the actual death toll is likely 10 to 20 times higher than the official figures. Such a dire situation has arisen. Yet, at this tragic moment, our Prime Minister is abroad," he added.
Expressing concern that a similar disaster could strike India, he said, "Alongside that danger and the tragedy in Nepal, aren't our own regions like Bihar, Jharkhand, and UP also heading towards a potential crisis? Could something similar happen there during this critical time? That is a major question."
Taking a dig at PM Modi, Sinha said he is on a foreign tour at a time when the Parliament is not functioning properly. "Yet, he goes abroad to project an image of being cool. But he is not. The country's Gen Z and the general public have understood everything. I would humbly request him to speak to the people for feedback," he added.
Questioning the foreign tour at this hour, Singha asked the PM whether his visit to Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan could have been undertaken later.
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