ETV Bharat / state

'Install Solar Rooftops On Homes, Plant Trees In Residential Societies': Amit Shah Leads 1.25 Cr Plantation Drive In Gujarat

Gandhinagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday urged people to install solar rooftops on their homes and plant trees in their residential societies so as to protect future generations from rising temperatures and damage to ozone layer. Expressing concern over rising carbon emissions, Shah said increasing tree cover is essential to keep the Earth liveable.

Shah led the mass plantation of around 1.25 crore trees under the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation's 'Mission Five Million Trees' campaign and inaugurated as well as laid the foundation stones for various people-centric development projects worth around Rs 405 crore. These projects have been undertaken jointly by the AMC, AUDA, and the Roads and Buildings Department.

The programme, held at Science City in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, also witnessed the inauguration of 101 Oxygen Parks across the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency and 155 AC electric BRTS-AMTS buses.

Addressing the gathering, Shah said, "An unprecedented 'Jan Abhiyan' (people's campaign) has been launched in the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency and Ahmedabad city for environmental conservation and the protection of the Earth. Under this initiative, a remarkable target of planting 1,25,93,513 trees in a single day across the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency was achieved, setting a new record. A separate ambitious campaign to plant 50 lakh trees across Ahmedabad's three Lok Sabha constituencies is also progressing rapidly. He lauded the efforts of the AMC for accomplishing this task within just three months.

"Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, the initiative has now evolved into a mass movement. As many as 1,37,812 citizens from the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency have pledged to plant five trees each in their residential societies, while 28,544 citizens from Ahmedabad's other parliamentary constituencies have also taken the same pledge," Shah said.

Recalling PM's mantra of 'Van Sathe Jan and Prakruti Sathe Pragati', Shah said that the plantation drive includes species such as Goras Ambli, Sheesham, Banyan, and Peepal, each having a lifespan of over 100 years. The trees planted today will provide shade and environmental benefits to many future generations, he added.

He expressed his resolve to increase the green cover in the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency from 11.23 percent to 20 percent. To reduce air pollution and carbon emissions, 80 new electric BRTS buses and 75 electric AMTS buses were inaugurated. With this addition, Ahmedabad BRTS has become the country's only completely pollution-free bus service. Presenting an overview of the development works, he said that projects worth a total of Rs. 28,492 crore have been completed so far in the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency.