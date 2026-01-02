Instagram Video Reunites Elderly Man From MP Reunite With Family In Karnataka's Chamarajanagar
Pritam Singh (60) had got separated from his family in October and was lodged at an old age home in Yalandur.
Chamarajanagar: Social media has brought the world closer and in yet another instance helped an elderly man get reunited with his family.
Pritam Singh (60) of Dhanvasi village in Amarpur taluka of Dindori district of Madhya Pradesh, was separated from his family at Yalandur in Chamarajanagar district. Pritam along with his family members and relatives had come to Yalandur for daily wage work at a factory which has its headquarters in Kerala, in October last year. However, Pritam was separated from his family and wandered around the Yalandur bus station, spending his days sleeping on the roadside.
Pritam said he was unsure of how he got separated from his relatives including a few of his wife's cousins. Not conversant in any language other than Hindi, unaware of his family's phone number, and not knowing how to get back home, Pritam would wander around the bus station. On November 11, personnel of Yalandur police station came across Pritam and got him admitted to the Gyan Sindhu Old Age Home in Santemarahalli.
Pritam talked about his village and family in Hindi but it only led to confusion among the old age home staff who were not sure of his native place.
But, moved by his plight, Superintendent of the old age home, M Mahadevaswamy, and social worker HB Prakash wanted to somehow reunite Pritam with his family. After a few days, Mahesh, a staff of Satya Educare Competency Trust, who had come to the old age home to spread health awareness, made a video of Pritam and posted it on the Dindori district group of Madhya Pradesh on Instagram, seeking help.
Pritam's son Rajesh Singh Dhurvi saw the video and arrived at Yalandur on December 30 looking for his father. He arrived at the old age home and found Pritam after months of separation and anxiety about his well-being. Pritam was then handed over to Rajesh through Yalandur police.
Mahadevaswamy, who played a crucial role in reuniting Pritam with his family said the Instagram video came to the rescue of the elderly man who became emotional on seeing his son and finally returned home.
