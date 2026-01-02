ETV Bharat / state

Instagram Video Reunites Elderly Man From MP Reunite With Family In Karnataka's Chamarajanagar

Chamarajanagar: Social media has brought the world closer and in yet another instance helped an elderly man get reunited with his family.

Pritam Singh (60) of Dhanvasi village in Amarpur taluka of Dindori district of Madhya Pradesh, was separated from his family at Yalandur in Chamarajanagar district. Pritam along with his family members and relatives had come to Yalandur for daily wage work at a factory which has its headquarters in Kerala, in October last year. However, Pritam was separated from his family and wandered around the Yalandur bus station, spending his days sleeping on the roadside.

Pritam said he was unsure of how he got separated from his relatives including a few of his wife's cousins. Not conversant in any language other than Hindi, unaware of his family's phone number, and not knowing how to get back home, Pritam would wander around the bus station. On November 11, personnel of Yalandur police station came across Pritam and got him admitted to the Gyan Sindhu Old Age Home in Santemarahalli.

Pritam talked about his village and family in Hindi but it only led to confusion among the old age home staff who were not sure of his native place.