Instagram Reel Leads To Arrest Of Domestic Help In Rs 10 Lakh Jewellery Theft In Uttarakhand
A domestic help was arrested in Dehradun after an Instagram Reel featuring a stolen diamond necklace helped police crack a year-old theft.
Published : July 3, 2026 at 6:09 PM IST
Dehradun: An Instagram Reel featuring a diamond necklace has landed a domestic help behind bars in Dehradun after the jewellery she flaunted turned out to be stolen from her former employer nearly a year ago.
According to police, the accused, who worked as a domestic helper at the complainant's residence, allegedly stole diamond and gold jewellery worth around Rs 10 lakh.
The theft remained undetected for months until a relative of the jewellery owner came across the woman's Instagram Reel, recognised the necklace and alerted the family, leading to her arrest.
The case came to light after Nitisha Vats, a resident of the IT Park area in Dehradun, lodged a complaint at Rajpur Police Station on July 1.
In her complaint, she said she had realised nearly a year ago that her diamond necklace and other jewellery were missing from her home. Believing she had either kept them elsewhere or handed them over to a relative, she never suspected they had been stolen.
A few days ago, however, one of her acquaintances informed her that a woman had uploaded photographs and an Instagram Reel wearing a diamond necklace that resembled the one she had lost.
On checking the social media account, Nitisha found that the woman in the Reel was her former domestic help and the jewellery she was wearing appeared identical to her missing ornaments.
Domestic Help Arrested
Suspecting theft, Nitisha approached the police, following which a case was registered at Rajpur Police Station. A police team was formed to investigate the matter. Acting on a tip-off, officers arrested the accused on Johri Road and, based on her disclosure, recovered the stolen jewellery. The recovered items include a diamond necklace, a gold locket, two gold rings and a gold pendant.
During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed that she had worked as a domestic help at Nitisha's residence in the IT Park area. She told police that expensive jewellery was kept in a locker in one of the rooms, and that she was aware of its location.
According to police, the accused allegedly stole the diamond and gold ornaments nearly a year ago when she found an opportunity. Since the complainant trusted her, she was never suspected.
Police said the accused even convinced the homeowner that she might have misplaced the jewellery or given it to a relative, diverting suspicion away from herself. Investigators said the accused later tried to sell some of the stolen ornaments but failed because of their high value. She reportedly continued trying to dispose of the jewellery but remained unsuccessful.
Her alleged involvement finally came to light after she uploaded photographs and Reels on Instagram wearing the diamond necklace, allowing the complainant's relatives to identify the jewellery.
SP City Pramod Kumar said, "A woman has been arrested in connection with the theft of expensive diamond and gold jewellery. The recovered jewellery is estimated to be worth around Rs 10 lakh."
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