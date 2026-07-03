ETV Bharat / state

Instagram Reel Leads To Arrest Of Domestic Help In Rs 10 Lakh Jewellery Theft In Uttarakhand

Domestic help arrested for stealing diamond necklace from her former employer's house. ( ETV Bharat )

Dehradun: An Instagram Reel featuring a diamond necklace has landed a domestic help behind bars in Dehradun after the jewellery she flaunted turned out to be stolen from her former employer nearly a year ago.

According to police, the accused, who worked as a domestic helper at the complainant's residence, allegedly stole diamond and gold jewellery worth around Rs 10 lakh.

The theft remained undetected for months until a relative of the jewellery owner came across the woman's Instagram Reel, recognised the necklace and alerted the family, leading to her arrest.

The case came to light after Nitisha Vats, a resident of the IT Park area in Dehradun, lodged a complaint at Rajpur Police Station on July 1.

In her complaint, she said she had realised nearly a year ago that her diamond necklace and other jewellery were missing from her home. Believing she had either kept them elsewhere or handed them over to a relative, she never suspected they had been stolen.

A few days ago, however, one of her acquaintances informed her that a woman had uploaded photographs and an Instagram Reel wearing a diamond necklace that resembled the one she had lost.

On checking the social media account, Nitisha found that the woman in the Reel was her former domestic help and the jewellery she was wearing appeared identical to her missing ornaments.