Instagram Love Affair: Prime Accused Held For Raping, Holding MP Woman Captive And Pressuring Her To Convert In Haridwar
According to the complaint, the accused brought the woman from Delhi to Haridwar on September 13 with the intention of marrying her.
Published : September 27, 2026 at 4:43 PM IST
Haridwar (Uttarakhand): The Pathri police on Sunday arrested the prime accused, identified as Shahrukh, a resident of Badshahpur (within the jurisdiction of Pathri police station), in a case involving a young woman from Madhya Pradesh who was allegedly lured to Uttarakhand’s Haridwar after befriending a man on social media, only to be held captive, raped, and pressured to convert her religion.
A case was registered at the Pathri police station on September 25 following a complaint filed by the woman's brother. Acting on a tip-off and under the instructions of SSP Navneet Singh Bhullar, a police team arrested the accused on the road leading from Gurjar Basti to Katha Peer.
According to the complaint filed with the police, the woman from Madhya Pradesh had befriended a man called Shahrukh on Instagram about four years ago. Initially, his Instagram account was under the name 'Aman Singh'. Later, he changed the ID name to 'Shahrukh' but told the woman that his real name was Aman and that he had changed the ID name only temporarily. The two continued to communicate.
According to the complaint, the accused brought the woman from Delhi to Haridwar on September 13 with the intention of marrying her. On the morning of September 14, he took her from the railway station to a room. It is alleged that inside the room, the accused told her he would marry her only if she converted her religion. When the woman refused to convert, the accused forced himself upon her.
The woman alleged that the accused's brother and mother were present outside the room at the time of the incident. On the night of September 14, the accused's mother entered the room and told the woman that since her son had forced himself upon her, she would now have to convert her religion so that her son could marry her. When the woman objected, the accused's mother, brother, and another individual locked her inside the room from the outside.
According to the woman, she remained confined in the room for about three days. On September 18, the accused's elder brother unlocked the room, entered, and pressured the young woman into having sexual relations again. Following this, she lost consciousness. When she regained consciousness, she found herself admitted to a hospital.
According to the complaint, Shahrukh arrived at the hospital on September 19 and drove the unconscious woman to an unknown location, where he abandoned her. She subsequently informed her brother about the entire incident.
Station House Officer (SHO) Ravindra Kumar said that a case was registered based on the woman's complaint, and the police immediately launched an investigation. A search for the accused was conducted based on an inspection of the crime scene, inquiries, and available evidence. Acting on a tip-off from an informant, the police have arrested the prime accused. Further action is being taken based on the evidence gathered in the case.
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