ETV Bharat / state

Instagram Love Affair: Prime Accused Held For Raping, Holding MP Woman Captive And Pressuring Her To Convert In Haridwar

The accused in police custody. ( ETV Bharat )

Haridwar (Uttarakhand): The Pathri police on Sunday arrested the prime accused, identified as Shahrukh, a resident of Badshahpur (within the jurisdiction of Pathri police station), in a case involving a young woman from Madhya Pradesh who was allegedly lured to Uttarakhand’s Haridwar after befriending a man on social media, only to be held captive, raped, and pressured to convert her religion.

A case was registered at the Pathri police station on September 25 following a complaint filed by the woman's brother. Acting on a tip-off and under the instructions of SSP Navneet Singh Bhullar, a police team arrested the accused on the road leading from Gurjar Basti to Katha Peer. According to the complaint filed with the police, the woman from Madhya Pradesh had befriended a man called Shahrukh on Instagram about four years ago. Initially, his Instagram account was under the name 'Aman Singh'. Later, he changed the ID name to 'Shahrukh' but told the woman that his real name was Aman and that he had changed the ID name only temporarily. The two continued to communicate. According to the complaint, the accused brought the woman from Delhi to Haridwar on September 13 with the intention of marrying her. On the morning of September 14, he took her from the railway station to a room. It is alleged that inside the room, the accused told her he would marry her only if she converted her religion. When the woman refused to convert, the accused forced himself upon her.