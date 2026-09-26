ETV Bharat / state

Instagram Love Affair: Madhya Pradesh Woman Accuses Uttarakhand Man Of Rape, Pressuring Her To Convert For Marriage

Haridwar: A young woman from Madhya Pradesh has accused a man of rape and pressuring her to convert her religion in Uttarakhand's Haridwar district. She has lodged a formal complaint at the Pathri police station in Haridwar. Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case.

According to the police, the victim, a resident of Madhya Pradesh, said in her complaint that she befriended a young man on Instagram about four years ago. At that time, his profile was under the name of 'Aman Singh'. Following this initial contact, the two continued to communicate regularly.

In 2024, the man allegedly changed his Instagram display name from 'Aman' to 'Shahrukh'. When questioned, he told the woman that his name was indeed Aman and that he had changed it only temporarily. Subsequently, the two decided to get married.

The victim alleged that on September 13, 2026, she left her home for Haridwar to marry Aman. He arrived to pick her up at the Delhi Railway Station around 5 AM on September 14. Afterward, the accused took her to a location in Haridwar.

According to the victim's complaint, it was only then that the accused revealed he belonged to a different religion and insisted that she convert if she wanted to marry him, stating he would only proceed with the marriage if she did so. When the victim flatly refused, the accused forced himself upon her. During this incident, the accused's brother and mother were present outside the room.