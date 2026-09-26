Instagram Love Affair: Madhya Pradesh Woman Accuses Uttarakhand Man Of Rape, Pressuring Her To Convert For Marriage
The victim alleged that she left her home for Haridwar to marry Aman; he arrived to pick her up at the Delhi Railway Station.
Published : September 26, 2026 at 5:41 PM IST
Haridwar: A young woman from Madhya Pradesh has accused a man of rape and pressuring her to convert her religion in Uttarakhand's Haridwar district. She has lodged a formal complaint at the Pathri police station in Haridwar. Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case.
According to the police, the victim, a resident of Madhya Pradesh, said in her complaint that she befriended a young man on Instagram about four years ago. At that time, his profile was under the name of 'Aman Singh'. Following this initial contact, the two continued to communicate regularly.
In 2024, the man allegedly changed his Instagram display name from 'Aman' to 'Shahrukh'. When questioned, he told the woman that his name was indeed Aman and that he had changed it only temporarily. Subsequently, the two decided to get married.
The victim alleged that on September 13, 2026, she left her home for Haridwar to marry Aman. He arrived to pick her up at the Delhi Railway Station around 5 AM on September 14. Afterward, the accused took her to a location in Haridwar.
According to the victim's complaint, it was only then that the accused revealed he belonged to a different religion and insisted that she convert if she wanted to marry him, stating he would only proceed with the marriage if she did so. When the victim flatly refused, the accused forced himself upon her. During this incident, the accused's brother and mother were present outside the room.
The woman stated in her complaint that after the sexual assault, the accused insisted she must convert, but she refused. Following this, the accused consulted his mother, brother, and another young man, then locked her inside a room from the outside. She was kept without food there for three days.
The accused's elder brother unlocked the room, entered, and attempted to molest her, causing her to lose consciousness.
According to the victim, she found herself in a hospital when she regained consciousness. Subsequently, the accused arrived at the hospital, took her away in a vehicle while she was still unconscious, abandoned her at an unknown location, and fled. The victim managed to escape, contacted her brother, and recounted her ordeal. Her brother then took her to the Pathri police station.
"A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections based on the victim's complaint. The matter is under investigation, and the accused will be arrested soon," said Ravindra Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO), Pathri.
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