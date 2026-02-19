ETV Bharat / state

Telangana: Instagram Link Exposes Ganja Smuggling Network In Kothagudem

Kothagudem: Ganja smuggling, once carried out by concealing drugs in vehicles or transporting them through forest routes, has now shifted to social media platforms, with police flagging a rising trend of online deals involving youth.

The Warangal Police on Wednesday arrested a man, identified as Ashok, for allegedly purchasing ganja through Instagram. During the investigation, police found that Ashok had met Shravan Kumar from Bhadrachalam on social media about 10 months ago.

Shravan allegedly lured him with promises of supplying ganja at a low price and assured him of high profits if he sold it further. He shared his Instagram ID and maintained contact online. Ashok is suspected to have procured ganja multiple times through online communication and sold it in Warangal before the police traced and arrested him.

Superintendent of Police, Bhadradri Kothagudem district, Rohit Raju, said that some young people are chatting with strangers and becoming ganja sellers in the hope of making easy money. "Parents should pay attention to what their children are doing when they are supposed to be studying. Police are conducting intensive checks to stop ganja transportation," SP Raju said.

Police investigations have revealed that the drug networks are using local youth to transport ganja from areas such as Khammam and Kothagudem to cities, including Hyderabad. Young people are being paid between Rs 10,000 and Rs 20,000 per delivery, attracting them with the lure of easy income. Officials said many of them eventually develop addiction themselves.