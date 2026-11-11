ETV Bharat / state

Instagram Influencer Arrested For Stealing 50 Sovereigns Of Gold From Elderly Woman On Train

Palakkad: The Kerala Railway Police have arrested an Instagram influencer for allegedly stealing 50 sovereigns of gold from the bag of an elderly woman travelling alone on a train. The accused, identified as Balamurugan, a native of Dindigul in Tamil Nadu, was traced with the help of clues from a Reel he had posted on Instagram.

The stolen gold belonged to Kumari, an elderly woman travelling from Chennai to Chengannur. The theft took place on November 3. She had kept the bag containing around 50 sovereigns of gold beneath her seat. The accused allegedly stole the bag while she was asleep during the journey.

Kumari discovered the theft when the train reached Thrissur. She lodged a complaint with the police, following which the Railway Police launched a probe. Investigators examined CCTV footage and gathered other technical evidence to identify the suspect. His Instagram Reels and social media activities also provided important clues.

Kumari said she was returning from a wedding when the incident occurred. She had not locked the bag containing the gold and did not suspect anyone at the time. She also said she did not know how the accused came to know that the bag contained gold. She had not expected the stolen jewellery to be recovered.

Manoj Parekadan, Deputy Superintendent of Police with the Kerala Railway Police, said the investigation was challenging and involved examining footage from around 600 CCTV cameras.