Instagram Influencer Arrested For Stealing 50 Sovereigns Of Gold From Elderly Woman On Train
The stolen gold belonged to Kumari, an elderly woman travelling from Chennai to Chengannur.
Published : November 11, 2026 at 7:28 PM IST
Palakkad: The Kerala Railway Police have arrested an Instagram influencer for allegedly stealing 50 sovereigns of gold from the bag of an elderly woman travelling alone on a train. The accused, identified as Balamurugan, a native of Dindigul in Tamil Nadu, was traced with the help of clues from a Reel he had posted on Instagram.
The stolen gold belonged to Kumari, an elderly woman travelling from Chennai to Chengannur. The theft took place on November 3. She had kept the bag containing around 50 sovereigns of gold beneath her seat. The accused allegedly stole the bag while she was asleep during the journey.
Kumari discovered the theft when the train reached Thrissur. She lodged a complaint with the police, following which the Railway Police launched a probe. Investigators examined CCTV footage and gathered other technical evidence to identify the suspect. His Instagram Reels and social media activities also provided important clues.
Kumari said she was returning from a wedding when the incident occurred. She had not locked the bag containing the gold and did not suspect anyone at the time. She also said she did not know how the accused came to know that the bag contained gold. She had not expected the stolen jewellery to be recovered.
Manoj Parekadan, Deputy Superintendent of Police with the Kerala Railway Police, said the investigation was challenging and involved examining footage from around 600 CCTV cameras.
A key clue emerged from the footage, which showed the accused wearing a mask. Although the mask initially made identification difficult, it eventually helped investigators narrow down their search.
Parekadan said the accused frequently changed buses and clothes to avoid detection. Despite these precautions, the police used surveillance, cyber investigation techniques and social media profiling to track him down.
A team of nearly 100 police personnel arrested Balamurugan within a week of the theft. Parekadan also said the accused, who is an Instagram influencer, had previously been involved in a laptop theft case.
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