ETV Bharat / state

Instagram Influencer Harish Dies By Suicide; Cyberbullying And Its Mental Health Impact Under Scrutiny

Harish, who ran Instagram page ‘Finance with Harish’, had more than 13 lakh Insta followers. ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: The death by suicide of Harish, a financial content creator with more than 1.3 million (13 lakh) Instagram followers, has brought the issue of cyberbullying and its potential impact on mental health into focus across Tamil Nadu.

Harish, who ran the Instagram page ‘Finance with Harish’, shared content on stock market investments and mutual funds. His father has alleged that online harassment drove his son to take the extreme step, prompting a police complaint and an investigation into the allegations.

According to reports, an Instagram user identified as Jason Samuel, who operates the account ‘thejasonsamueldotcom’, had questioned Harish's credentials, allegedly raising concerns about whether he possessed the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) certifications required to provide investment advice.

Harish subsequently posted an emotional video alleging that certain individuals were making defamatory remarks against him, attempting to extort money and causing him severe mental distress. He died by suicide at his home the following day on Tuesday (October 20).

His father lodged a complaint at the Kanathur Police Station, alleging that cyberbullying by Jason Samuel had contributed to his son's death. Police have registered a case relating to alleged abetment to suicide and are collecting digital evidence. An investigating officer said the probe was at an early stage.

The allegations have not yet been established, and the circumstances surrounding Harish's death remain under investigation.

What Is Cyberbullying?

Cyberbullying generally refers to the repeated use of digital platforms to harass, intimidate, humiliate or target another person. It can take several forms, including persistent abusive comments, coordinated online attacks, fake profiles created to damage someone's reputation, and the circulation of manipulated images or misleading information.

Cyber expert Karthikeyan said such conduct could attract legal consequences. (ETV Bharat)

Cyber expert and advocate Karthikeyan said such conduct could attract legal consequences depending on the nature of the offence.

In India, action may be initiated under applicable provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act, 2000, depending on the facts and evidence. Offences involving criminal intimidation, defamation, identity theft, privacy violations and the publication of prohibited content are governed by different legal provisions.

Victims can report abusive content to the relevant social media platform and approach the police or the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal at cybercrime.gov.in. The national cybercrime helpline, 1930, primarily handles cybercrime complaints involving financial fraud; it should not be treated as a universal emergency number for every form of online harassment. In an emergency requiring immediate police assistance, the national emergency number is 112.

The Mental Health Impact