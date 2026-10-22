Instagram Influencer Harish Dies By Suicide; Cyberbullying And Its Mental Health Impact Under Scrutiny
The death by suicide of 27-year-old financial influencer Harish has sparked debate in Tamil Nadu over the psychological impact of online harassment, reports Subash Dayalan
Published : October 22, 2026 at 3:28 PM IST
Chennai: The death by suicide of Harish, a financial content creator with more than 1.3 million (13 lakh) Instagram followers, has brought the issue of cyberbullying and its potential impact on mental health into focus across Tamil Nadu.
Harish, who ran the Instagram page ‘Finance with Harish’, shared content on stock market investments and mutual funds. His father has alleged that online harassment drove his son to take the extreme step, prompting a police complaint and an investigation into the allegations.
According to reports, an Instagram user identified as Jason Samuel, who operates the account ‘thejasonsamueldotcom’, had questioned Harish's credentials, allegedly raising concerns about whether he possessed the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) certifications required to provide investment advice.
Harish subsequently posted an emotional video alleging that certain individuals were making defamatory remarks against him, attempting to extort money and causing him severe mental distress. He died by suicide at his home the following day on Tuesday (October 20).
His father lodged a complaint at the Kanathur Police Station, alleging that cyberbullying by Jason Samuel had contributed to his son's death. Police have registered a case relating to alleged abetment to suicide and are collecting digital evidence. An investigating officer said the probe was at an early stage.
The allegations have not yet been established, and the circumstances surrounding Harish's death remain under investigation.
What Is Cyberbullying?
Cyberbullying generally refers to the repeated use of digital platforms to harass, intimidate, humiliate or target another person. It can take several forms, including persistent abusive comments, coordinated online attacks, fake profiles created to damage someone's reputation, and the circulation of manipulated images or misleading information.
Cyber expert and advocate Karthikeyan said such conduct could attract legal consequences depending on the nature of the offence.
In India, action may be initiated under applicable provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act, 2000, depending on the facts and evidence. Offences involving criminal intimidation, defamation, identity theft, privacy violations and the publication of prohibited content are governed by different legal provisions.
Victims can report abusive content to the relevant social media platform and approach the police or the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal at cybercrime.gov.in. The national cybercrime helpline, 1930, primarily handles cybercrime complaints involving financial fraud; it should not be treated as a universal emergency number for every form of online harassment. In an emergency requiring immediate police assistance, the national emergency number is 112.
The Mental Health Impact
Psychiatrist Dr Hemapriya said people experiencing cyberbullying should not attempt to deal with the situation in isolation. Speaking to trusted family members or friends, documenting abusive messages and reporting or blocking offending accounts can help victims take practical steps to protect themselves.
Online harassment can become particularly distressing when attacks are persistent, public or accompanied by threats and humiliation. For content creators whose work and public identity are closely linked to social media, hostile comments and widespread criticism can add to the pressure.
However, the psychological impact varies from person to person. It is important not to assume that social isolation or prolonged phone use alone explains an individual's distress, or to attribute a death by suicide to a single cause before the evidence has been examined.
Dr Hemapriya also stressed the importance of seeking professional mental health support when online harassment causes severe emotional distress or when a person experiences suicidal thoughts.
How Can Victims Protect Themselves?
Experts advise people facing online harassment to avoid reacting impulsively to provocative posts. Preserving screenshots, account details, URLs and relevant messages can help document the abuse. Victims can report the content to the platform, block the accounts involved, strengthen privacy settings and seek legal advice when necessary.
Maintaining boundaries around social media use and taking regular breaks from digital devices may also help reduce exposure to online hostility. Professional counselling can provide additional support when the experience begins to affect sleep, daily functioning or emotional well-being.
The central message from mental health professionals is that victims should not have to face online abuse alone. Support from trusted people, timely reporting and appropriate professional assistance can help them navigate distressing situations.
Harish's death has intensified public discussion about the responsibilities of online content creators and the consequences of digital harassment. While the police investigation will determine the facts of the individual case, the episode highlights the importance of addressing online abuse without overlooking the mental health needs of those affected.
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