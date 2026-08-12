ETV Bharat / state

International Youth Day Special: Kerala Artist Jesfer Pulikkathodi Turns Disability Into Strength Through Mouth Painting

Jaipur: When muscular atrophy gradually took away his ability to walk and later weakened his hands, Jesfer Pulikkathodi of Malappuram, Kerala, refused to let the illness take away his passion for painting. Today, the artist, who lives with around 80% disability due to the condition, has earned international recognition for paintings created by holding a brush in his mouth.

Jesfer's story is one of determination, family support and an unwavering commitment to art. His journey also offers a powerful message to young people: physical limitations need not define a person's potential. Speaking to ETV Bharat at a recent event in Jaipur, Jesfer said people should not allow difficulties to overshadow their abilities. "If a person recognises his potential, that passion will encourage him to move forward even on the most difficult paths,” he said.

Kerala Artist Jesfer Pulikkathodi with his family (ETV Bharat)

Jesfer developed a passion for painting during childhood. He initially painted with his hands like any other child, developing an early connection with colours and the canvas.

But muscular atrophy gradually weakened his body. By around the age of 10, walking had become difficult. By the time he was about 15, his hands had weakened to the extent that he could no longer paint as he once did.

The illness affected nearly 80% of his body from the neck down, according to the account shared by Jesfer. His education was also disrupted, and everyday activities became increasingly difficult.

Jefer Pulikkathodi earned international recognition for paintings created by holding a brush in his mouth. (ETV Bharat)

But he refused to abandon painting. Unable to hold a brush with his hands, Jesfer began experimenting with holding it in his mouth. The early attempts were difficult as he struggled to control the brush using movements of his lips and mouth. With repeated practice, however, he developed the technique.

What initially began as an attempt to continue painting eventually became his distinctive artistic identity.