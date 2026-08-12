International Youth Day Special: Kerala Artist Jesfer Pulikkathodi Turns Disability Into Strength Through Mouth Painting
Jesfer's journey gains significance, as his experience demonstrates how talent can emerge when youth are encouraged irrespective of their physical circumstances. Reports Ashwini Vijay Prakash
Published : August 12, 2026 at 5:53 PM IST
Jaipur: When muscular atrophy gradually took away his ability to walk and later weakened his hands, Jesfer Pulikkathodi of Malappuram, Kerala, refused to let the illness take away his passion for painting. Today, the artist, who lives with around 80% disability due to the condition, has earned international recognition for paintings created by holding a brush in his mouth.
Jesfer's story is one of determination, family support and an unwavering commitment to art. His journey also offers a powerful message to young people: physical limitations need not define a person's potential. Speaking to ETV Bharat at a recent event in Jaipur, Jesfer said people should not allow difficulties to overshadow their abilities. "If a person recognises his potential, that passion will encourage him to move forward even on the most difficult paths,” he said.
Jesfer developed a passion for painting during childhood. He initially painted with his hands like any other child, developing an early connection with colours and the canvas.
But muscular atrophy gradually weakened his body. By around the age of 10, walking had become difficult. By the time he was about 15, his hands had weakened to the extent that he could no longer paint as he once did.
The illness affected nearly 80% of his body from the neck down, according to the account shared by Jesfer. His education was also disrupted, and everyday activities became increasingly difficult.
But he refused to abandon painting. Unable to hold a brush with his hands, Jesfer began experimenting with holding it in his mouth. The early attempts were difficult as he struggled to control the brush using movements of his lips and mouth. With repeated practice, however, he developed the technique.
What initially began as an attempt to continue painting eventually became his distinctive artistic identity.
Passion As A Source Of Strength
Jesfer believes that everyone possesses some ability or passion that can help them overcome difficult circumstances. Rather than being consumed by limitations, he encourages people to identify what they are good at and develop it into a source of strength.
For him, painting was more than a hobby. It became a way of retaining independence, expressing himself and engaging with the world despite the physical challenges posed by his condition. Jesfer also acknowledges that his journey was made easier by the support he received from his family and society.
He says his parents never encouraged him to remain confined to his home because of his disability. Instead, they encouraged him to interact with people, participate in social activities and display his abilities. That support, he believes, played an important role in building his confidence.
Kalam's Life Became An Inspiration
Former President and scientist APJ Abdul Kalam became another major source of inspiration for Jesfer. After reading Kalam's autobiography and being moved by his story of struggle, dreams and achievement, Jesfer painted a portrait of the former President.
The painting eventually gave him an opportunity to meet Kalam in person — an experience that became an important milestone in his life.
For Jesfer, Kalam's journey reinforced the belief that circumstances may influence where a person begins, but need not determine where they ultimately reach.
A Message For Young People
Jesfer's journey gains added significance on World Youth Day, as his experience demonstrates how talent can emerge and flourish when young people are given encouragement and opportunities irrespective of their physical circumstances. His story is not simply about overcoming a disability to become an artist. It is about finding another route when the familiar one becomes impossible.
When his hands could no longer hold a brush, Jespher found another way to reach the canvas. His brush, guided by his mouth, has since taken his work beyond Kerala and earned him international recognition — turning a physical limitation into an extraordinary expression of artistic determination.
Also read