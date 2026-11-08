ETV Bharat / state

Inspired By Dubai Initiative, Telangana Municipal Corporation Plans 'Work From Park' Project In Cyberabad

Representational image ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: Taking a cue from a recent similar initiative by the United Arab Emirates city of Dubai, the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation in Telangana is planning 30 'Work From Park' spaces within the municipal limits in order to provide professionals with open working spaces in the city.

The move is aimed at providing a peaceful working environment for employees, businessmen and young people running start-ups in Cyberabad, a hub for national and international IT companies.

Addressing a presser on Saturday, CMC Commissioner G. Srujana said that they are planning a 1.5-acre park in Majeedbanda Madhav Hills Colony in the Serilingampalli zone and a one-acre garden in Madhapur in the Kukatpally zone in the first phase. “The ‘Work from Park’ is being developed with a peaceful atmosphere, tall trees, impressive rooms in the middle, comfortable chairs, free WiFi, cafeteria, co-working seating, amphitheatre, startup theme meeting hall, walking track, electric vehicle charging facility, toilets and other facilities,” she said. Representational image (ETV Bharat) With all the facilities available in offices, the parks are being modernized away from traffic congestion. With the aim of developing 30 parks within the corporation, work has already started at two places under the first phase. The parks are scheduled to be launched by January 1, according to Srujana.