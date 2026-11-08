Inspired By Dubai Initiative, Telangana Municipal Corporation Plans 'Work From Park' Project In Cyberabad
CMC Commissioner G. Srujana said they are planning a 1.5-acre park in Majeedbanda Madhav Hills Colony in Serilingampalli zone and a one-acre garden in Madhapur.
Published : November 8, 2026 at 3:01 PM IST
Hyderabad: Taking a cue from a recent similar initiative by the United Arab Emirates city of Dubai, the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation in Telangana is planning 30 'Work From Park' spaces within the municipal limits in order to provide professionals with open working spaces in the city.
The move is aimed at providing a peaceful working environment for employees, businessmen and young people running start-ups in Cyberabad, a hub for national and international IT companies.
Addressing a presser on Saturday, CMC Commissioner G. Srujana said that they are planning a 1.5-acre park in Majeedbanda Madhav Hills Colony in the Serilingampalli zone and a one-acre garden in Madhapur in the Kukatpally zone in the first phase.
“The ‘Work from Park’ is being developed with a peaceful atmosphere, tall trees, impressive rooms in the middle, comfortable chairs, free WiFi, cafeteria, co-working seating, amphitheatre, startup theme meeting hall, walking track, electric vehicle charging facility, toilets and other facilities,” she said.
With all the facilities available in offices, the parks are being modernized away from traffic congestion. With the aim of developing 30 parks within the corporation, work has already started at two places under the first phase. The parks are scheduled to be launched by January 1, according to Srujana.
The CMC Commissioner said that it is the first time that parks are being developed in this way in the country.
“There will be CCTV surveillance for security. These parks will be available from morning to midnight. We will make it available from next year with a nominal usage fee. We will develop it in other areas with changes and additions based on the response,” she said.
The CMC Commissioner said that the proposed park will be convenient for IT employees. “There is also a plan to set up new ones soon after seeing the response to this”.
The proposed open working space comes after Dubai recently opened its first 'Work from Park' facility at Al Barsha Pond Park. The open space offers non-conventional working space to professionals. The initiative was reportedly launched by Dubai Municipality in collaboration with flexible workspace platform Letswork on November 2.
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