Gaya Woman Becomes 'Drone Didi', Empowers Rural Women Through Technology

Rupa Kumari is known as Drone Didi ( Etv Bharat )

Gaya: Rupa Kumari, a resident of Hemara village in Khizarsarai block of Gaya district, is now popularly known as 'Drone Didi'. Eighteen years after her marriage, she managed to leave behind household duties and learn drone technology. She is now known as 'Drone Didi'. As a child, Rupa was fascinated by airplanes and dreamed of becoming a pilot. However, her family's financial condition forced her to never attend formal education after intermediate studies. She was married young, and what followed was a regular life with never-ending household chores. Rupa Kumari is known as Drone Didi (ETV Bharat) After a few years of marriage, she worked as a Bank Mitra under the Jeevika program. Later, she obtained a license under the Agriculture Entrepreneur Scheme to run a fertiliser and seed shop. This was her small start to becoming self-reliant.