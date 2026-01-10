Gaya Woman Becomes 'Drone Didi', Empowers Rural Women Through Technology
Eighteen years after her marriage, she managed to leave behind household duties and learn drone technology.
Published : January 10, 2026 at 7:19 PM IST
Gaya: Rupa Kumari, a resident of Hemara village in Khizarsarai block of Gaya district, is now popularly known as 'Drone Didi'. Eighteen years after her marriage, she managed to leave behind household duties and learn drone technology. She is now known as 'Drone Didi'.
As a child, Rupa was fascinated by airplanes and dreamed of becoming a pilot. However, her family's financial condition forced her to never attend formal education after intermediate studies. She was married young, and what followed was a regular life with never-ending household chores.
After a few years of marriage, she worked as a Bank Mitra under the Jeevika program. Later, she obtained a license under the Agriculture Entrepreneur Scheme to run a fertiliser and seed shop. This was her small start to becoming self-reliant.
In 2023, Rupa was selected for the Namo Drone Didi Scheme. She became Gaya's first drone didi. She received training in Hyderabad, Chhattisgarh, and Uttar Pradesh. After training, she was given a drone weighing nearly 70 kilograms. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has also lauded her efforts.
Rupa is raising five daughters while running a shop and operating a drone. She faced societal criticism, however, continues with her self-reliant dream with the support of her husband and family.
Currently, Rupa earns about Rs 50,000–60,000 per month from her shop and drone services. She has sprayed pesticides on over 250 acres and saved farmers’ time and money. Using drones, she can cover an acre in 5 minutes, which is far faster than manual methods. She charges Rs 300–400 per acre. During the rice season last year, she earned approximately Rs 75,000 in just 20–25 days. Her services now extend to districts including Nalanda and Jehanabad.
Rupa says, "I am now self-reliant and helping other women in the village achieve the same. Technology and determination can break all barriers."
The Namo Drone Didi Scheme, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2022, aims to train rural women as professional drone pilots, modernising farming and providing employment.
Read More: