ETV Bharat / state

Inspector Killed In Surajkund Swing Tragedy Won Police Medal In 2020; Fair To Continue On Sunday

Police personnel inspect the site after a joyride swing collapsed, killing a police inspector and injuring 13 people at the Surajkund International Atmanirbhar Crafts Mela–2026, in Faridabad on Saturday. ( ANI )

Faridabad: Jagdish Prasad, the 58-year-old on-duty police inspector who died trying to save people at the Surajkund fairgrounds after a giant swing snapped mid-air and collapsed, was awarded the Police Medal by the Haryana governor in 2019-20. About 19 people were riding the swing when it tilted around 6 pm on Saturday before crashing onto the ground, leaving 11 injured.

Prasad, who joined the Haryana Armed Police in 1989 and was to retire in March after completing 36 years in the force, showed great bravery in trying to save those trapped in the swing, but received severe injuries in the process, leading to his death, a senior officer said.

In the meantime, the district administration has informed that the 39th Surajkund International Crafts Festival will continue on Sunday, with the swing area closed pending further investigation.

On Saturday night, Haryana DGP Ajay Singhal announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore for the brave inspector and a government job to one member of his family. Stating that Prasad will be given the status of a martyr, the DGP lauded the officer for sacrificing his life trying to save the lives of others.

Haryana Tourism Minister Arvind Sharma said the injured people are out of danger now. A committee headed by the additional deputy commissioner will investigate the accident, and a case has been registered against the swing vendor, officials said.

The sudden demise of Prasad, who is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son, all students and unmarried, has shocked his native village Dengra in Mathura district.