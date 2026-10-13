ETV Bharat / state

Insisting On Conversion Not Insult To Religious Beliefs: Bombay HC

Nagpur: The Bombay High Court has held that insisting on someone’s conversion does not amount to insulting the religious beliefs of any class, and quashed a case against four persons accused of coercing a couple to convert to Christianity.

The accused were at most promoting their religion but had not outraged the religious feelings of any class of citizens of the country, Justice M W Chandwani of the HC's Nagpur bench noted.

The prosecution claimed that the accused persons said they would pay the complainant and his wife each month, take care of the educational expenses of their children and also construct a house for them if they agreed to convert from Hinduism to Christianity.

The accused claimed that there was no malicious intent on their part to outrage the religious feelings of any class of citizens of India and also that they did not insult any religion.

"The applicants were merely promoting their religion and that does not mean that by doing so, they outraged the religious feelings of any class," the HC said.

At most, the case against the accused is that they pressured the complainant and his wife to convert themselves from Hinduism to Christianity but had not hurt their religious beliefs, it said in the order on October 6.