ETV Bharat / state

Inside Uttarakhand: 57 Villages Outside Mobile Network, 151 Villages Outside 4G Network

A total of 16,456 villages are registered in Uttarakhand. ( ETV Bharat )

Dehradun: Mobile coverage is available in 16,399 villages out of a total of 16,456 villages registered in Uttarakhand, states the data given in the Lok Sabha by the Central government's Department of Telecommunications.

This means that even according to government figures, 57 villages of the state are completely outside the mobile network.

That is not all. According to the data of the Department of Telecommunications, 4G coverage has been recorded in 16,305 villages of the state, leaving out 151 villages. At the same time, 5G services have currently reached 4,729 villages, while telecom connectivity is available in 684 out of 705 identified villages in border areas. Clearly, digital connectivity is a matter of concern, considering that Uttarakhand came into existence 26 years ago — on November 9, 2000. The lack of network in these villages is not just a matter of communication; it is also related to emergency situations, education, health services and other basic things required for people in border areas, especially when all such services are becoming online. The 5G services have currently reached 4,729 villages (ETV Bharat) Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Khajan Das admitted the lack of mobile network at many places. “Due to the geographical conditions of the state, it is a challenge to provide communication facilities at many places. State and Central governments are working together to improve connectivity,” he said.