Inside Uttarakhand: 57 Villages Outside Mobile Network, 151 Villages Outside 4G Network
Also, 5G services have reached 4,729 villages while telecom connectivity is available in 684 out of 705 identified villages in border areas, reports Naveen Uniyal.
Published : November 9, 2026 at 2:45 PM IST
Dehradun: Mobile coverage is available in 16,399 villages out of a total of 16,456 villages registered in Uttarakhand, states the data given in the Lok Sabha by the Central government's Department of Telecommunications.
This means that even according to government figures, 57 villages of the state are completely outside the mobile network.
That is not all. According to the data of the Department of Telecommunications, 4G coverage has been recorded in 16,305 villages of the state, leaving out 151 villages.
At the same time, 5G services have currently reached 4,729 villages, while telecom connectivity is available in 684 out of 705 identified villages in border areas.
Clearly, digital connectivity is a matter of concern, considering that Uttarakhand came into existence 26 years ago — on November 9, 2000.
The lack of network in these villages is not just a matter of communication; it is also related to emergency situations, education, health services and other basic things required for people in border areas, especially when all such services are becoming online.
Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Khajan Das admitted the lack of mobile network at many places. “Due to the geographical conditions of the state, it is a challenge to provide communication facilities at many places. State and Central governments are working together to improve connectivity,” he said.
The government's acceptance of the network problem shows that this is not a small issue limited to remote villages. The expansion of digital services can be effective only when the availability of mobile networks and internet in the villages is reliable. Otherwise, villagers have to go to other places to avail online services.
Congress MLA from Chakrata, Pritam Singh, connects this issue to the education of rural children. “The government talks of digital India and online education. But how can children study when there is no connectivity in villages?” he asked.
“People face various kinds of difficulties when there are no communication facilities. It is one of the reasons for migration. When there is no mobile network and internet, youngsters find it tough to pursue studies and find employment opportunities,” he says.
Pradeep Kavi, president of the Pradhan Sangathan, says that Uttarakhand is a Himalayan state and the geographical conditions here are different from the plain areas. Despite this, it is very important to strengthen communication facilities in villages. “I get opportunities to see the kind of problems face due to the lack of digital connectivity. Government services are increasingly becoming online, but people can’t avail themselves of these facilities as there is no network,” he said.
The Central government is running the BharatNet project to provide broadband to villages. According to the data, by February 2026, 2,599 gram panchayats of Uttarakhand have been made service-ready under BharatNet. The number of such gram panchayats across the country is said to be 2,17,805.
It is clear that the 'Digital India' vision can only succeed if communication services are not merely confined to government records, but are reliably accessible on the mobile phones of every individual in the village.
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