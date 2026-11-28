Inside The Lives Of Former Maoists Rebuilding Their Future In Chhattisgarh's Kanker
Those who surrendered receive training in electrical work, agriculture, tailoring and other trades based on their interests.
Published : November 28, 2026 at 10:06 PM IST
Kanker: Former Maoists who surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district are rebuilding their lives through farming and other occupations to embrace a peaceful existence with their families.
This transformation is a result of the government's rehabilitation policy, which aims to help former Maoists return to mainstream society through skill development, employment opportunities and community support.
Jagdish Mandavi, alias Dukhuram, is a former Maoist who lives in Upar Kamtara village in Antagarh tehsil. He was associated with the Maoist organisation for nearly 14 years and worked in the Narayanpur and Kiskodo Area Committees, eventually rising to the rank of Area Committee Member (ACM).
A reward of Rs 5 lakh had been announced for information leading to his capture. During his time in the organisation, he married Jamli Mandavi, alias Mude, who was also a party member.
In October 2025, Jagdish and his wife surrendered with their weapons. Under the government's rehabilitation policy, both underwent training at a rehabilitation centre and returned home after completing the prescribed period.
Jagdish said he had joined the Maoist organisation in 2011. At the rehabilitation centre, he received training in driving, electrical work and tailoring.
"Earlier, when I was part of the Maoist organisation, I lived in the forest. Life there was difficult and frightening. After rehabilitation, I am living with my family, and it feels good," he told ETV Bharat.
About his village life, Jagdish and his wife start their day at 4 am and head to their fields. Farming has become part of their daily routine, and the couple is currently engaged in harvesting their paddy crop.
"I am the eldest in my family. I have four sisters, three of whom are married. One sister's marriage is yet to take place. I also have a younger brother who works in agriculture. The villagers tell me that whatever happened in the past is over and that I should now live happily with my family. They are happy that I surrendered and returned to the village. It feels good to interact with people and participate in community activities," he said.
Similarly, Darsu Shori, a former Maoist cadre from Pipra village of Kanker district, is now rebuilding his life through farming after surrendering. He joined the organisation when he was 14 years old. After about 20 years working in the Rao Ghat Area Committee as a security observer of Central Committee member Ramdhed and then as PPCM, he decided to surrender.
After completing his training at the rehabilitation centre, he returned to his village. His parents have passed away, and his family now consists of his elder brother, sister-in-law and nephews. He has joined them in agricultural activities.
Darsu said his family accepted him when he returned home, while villagers also welcomed his decision to surrender. Darsu had married while he was associated with the Maoist organisation, but his wife died during an encounter in 2024. He is now planning to remarry and begin a new chapter in his personal life.
" Maoist influence was very strong in our village. I received training at the rehabilitation centre, and I feel good being back home. I have my elder brother and nephews, and I want to live happily with all of them," he told ETV Bharat.
He added that during his 20 years in the organisation, he had met his family only six or seven times. He said villagers now treat him with respect.
Kanker Superintendent of Police Nikhil Rakhecha said, "Those who surrendered received training in electrical work, agriculture, tailoring and other trades based on their interests. After completing their training, the rehabilitated former Maoists are now living happily with their families. Some have taken up farming, while others have been placed in jobs. They have also been provided benefits under the government's rehabilitation policy. This year, they celebrated Diwali for the first time after returning to mainstream society.”
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