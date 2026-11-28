ETV Bharat / state

Inside The Lives Of Former Maoists Rebuilding Their Future In Chhattisgarh's Kanker

This transformation is a result of the government's rehabilitation policy, which aims to help former Maoists return to mainstream society ( ETV Bharat )

Kanker: Former Maoists who surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district are rebuilding their lives through farming and other occupations to embrace a peaceful existence with their families.

This transformation is a result of the government's rehabilitation policy, which aims to help former Maoists return to mainstream society through skill development, employment opportunities and community support.

Jagdish Mandavi, alias Dukhuram, is a former Maoist who lives in Upar Kamtara village in Antagarh tehsil. He was associated with the Maoist organisation for nearly 14 years and worked in the Narayanpur and Kiskodo Area Committees, eventually rising to the rank of Area Committee Member (ACM). A reward of Rs 5 lakh had been announced for information leading to his capture. During his time in the organisation, he married Jamli Mandavi, alias Mude, who was also a party member. Jagdish Mandavi, former Maoist (ETV Bharat) In October 2025, Jagdish and his wife surrendered with their weapons. Under the government's rehabilitation policy, both underwent training at a rehabilitation centre and returned home after completing the prescribed period. Jagdish said he had joined the Maoist organisation in 2011. At the rehabilitation centre, he received training in driving, electrical work and tailoring. "Earlier, when I was part of the Maoist organisation, I lived in the forest. Life there was difficult and frightening. After rehabilitation, I am living with my family, and it feels good," he told ETV Bharat. In October 2025, Jagdish and his wife surrendered with their weapons. (ETV Bharat) About his village life, Jagdish and his wife start their day at 4 am and head to their fields. Farming has become part of their daily routine, and the couple is currently engaged in harvesting their paddy crop.