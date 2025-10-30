ETV Bharat / state

‘Nobody Else Matters Here’: Inside Nitish Kumar’s Unshakable Stronghold In Bihar’s Nalanda

By Pranav Chaudhary

Kalyanbigha: Ram Swarath Singh, an octagenarian of Kalyanbigha village in Bihar, does not doubt the political outcome of the Harnaut Assembly constituency. Without batting an eyelid, Singh said, “People here only vote for Nitish. Nobody else. Who wins here wins only because of Nitish.”

This mostly summarises the fate of this seat in Nalanda as the battle for Bihar gains steam and is manifested further when several villagers admitted to ETV Bharat that the present JD(U) MLA Hari Narayan Singh, who is more than 80 years old and is contesting this time for the ninth consecutive time, hardly visits his constituency.

“He wins simply because Nitish chooses him, and will again win this time because Nitish has picked him to contest. No one cares for an option here,” said Chadradeo Ram and Sanjit Kumar, both locals.

Kalyanbigha and its adjoining villages within the limits of the Harnaut Assembly seat are better known as Bihar's incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's pocket borough, and Nitish had first won from this seat in 1985 and repeated it again in 1995. Harnaut's loyalty to Nitish has endured the test of time despite his numerous coalition changes over the years.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar waves during a public meeting for the Bihar assembly elections, in Patna on Saturday, Oct 25, 2025. (ANI)

Progress and politics

The two recent major government decisions – reduction in existing power tariff rates and the transfer of Rs 10,000 to 75 lakh women through direct benefit transfer (DBT) – can eventually turn out to be a game-changer in favour of the Nitish-led NDA coalition in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Middle-aged housewife Daisy Devi of Kalyanbigha has no qualms in admitting that she is a “proud” recipient of Rs 10,000 in her bank account last month. “I have set up a small grocery shop in my house by adding some more from my savings. I now hope things will be better for me and my family,” Daisy said, while hailing Nitish's move to transfer the amount without much paraphernalia.

She is not the only one in Kalyanbigha. Goat rearing and tailor shops, new outlets and micro-businesses have cropped up in the past month alone, and most of them are credited to direct money transfer schemes.

For the record, there are roughly 3.6 lakh 'Jeevika' groups in Nalanda district alone. Like Manju, Sunita and others of Kalyanbigha, many others have also applied for enrolment in labour card schemes since the initiative was launched.