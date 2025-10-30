‘Nobody Else Matters Here’: Inside Nitish Kumar’s Unshakable Stronghold In Bihar’s Nalanda
In Bihar’s Nalanda district, loyalty to CM Nitish Kumar runs deep as voters in Kalyanbigha and Harnaut say elections here are decided long before polling.
Published : October 30, 2025 at 6:00 PM IST
By Pranav Chaudhary
Kalyanbigha: Ram Swarath Singh, an octagenarian of Kalyanbigha village in Bihar, does not doubt the political outcome of the Harnaut Assembly constituency. Without batting an eyelid, Singh said, “People here only vote for Nitish. Nobody else. Who wins here wins only because of Nitish.”
This mostly summarises the fate of this seat in Nalanda as the battle for Bihar gains steam and is manifested further when several villagers admitted to ETV Bharat that the present JD(U) MLA Hari Narayan Singh, who is more than 80 years old and is contesting this time for the ninth consecutive time, hardly visits his constituency.
“He wins simply because Nitish chooses him, and will again win this time because Nitish has picked him to contest. No one cares for an option here,” said Chadradeo Ram and Sanjit Kumar, both locals.
Kalyanbigha and its adjoining villages within the limits of the Harnaut Assembly seat are better known as Bihar's incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's pocket borough, and Nitish had first won from this seat in 1985 and repeated it again in 1995. Harnaut's loyalty to Nitish has endured the test of time despite his numerous coalition changes over the years.
Progress and politics
The two recent major government decisions – reduction in existing power tariff rates and the transfer of Rs 10,000 to 75 lakh women through direct benefit transfer (DBT) – can eventually turn out to be a game-changer in favour of the Nitish-led NDA coalition in the upcoming Assembly polls.
Middle-aged housewife Daisy Devi of Kalyanbigha has no qualms in admitting that she is a “proud” recipient of Rs 10,000 in her bank account last month. “I have set up a small grocery shop in my house by adding some more from my savings. I now hope things will be better for me and my family,” Daisy said, while hailing Nitish's move to transfer the amount without much paraphernalia.
She is not the only one in Kalyanbigha. Goat rearing and tailor shops, new outlets and micro-businesses have cropped up in the past month alone, and most of them are credited to direct money transfer schemes.
For the record, there are roughly 3.6 lakh 'Jeevika' groups in Nalanda district alone. Like Manju, Sunita and others of Kalyanbigha, many others have also applied for enrolment in labour card schemes since the initiative was launched.
The Bihar government has transferred Rs 10,000.75lakh to women through direct benefit transfer in September 2025 under 'Bihar Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana', aimed at promoting self-employment by providing financial assistance for livelihood activities.
Officials in Patna say the government will review and assess self-employment initiatives before providing additional assistance of up to Rs 2 lakh each, in stages. A total of Rs 7,500 crore has been disbursed under the scheme, which will provide new opportunities for women’s dreams, Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary, who also holds the finance portfolio in Nitish's cabinet, said.
Critics term the move as bribery. Opposition leaders of Bihar from the Rashtriya Janata Dal-led Maha Gathbandhan coalition question the timing of the scheme's launch and say it was done specially to secure votes in the elections and has nothing to do with the upliftment of women's lives in Bihar.
Free 'Bijli'
Another landmark decision, which has greatly impacted voters, particularly in rural Bihar, is the move to reduce power tariffs. Scores of villagers, not just in Kalyanbigha but in many other places, admitted to ETV Bharat that free electricity was a great relief. Fuelling purchases, the 'muft bijli' (free electricity) has prompted many to make rounds in the local appliance outlets, scouring for refrigerators and LED television sets!
The Bihar government has reduced the power tariff by providing up to 125 units of free electricity to all domestic consumers starting from August 1, 2025, to provide relief to nearly 1.67 crore families across the state. For those consuming more than 125 units, existing subsidised rates continue to apply.
The move has somewhat silenced the high-pitched protests of opposition parties, including RJD, Congress and Left parties, who have been agitating against high monthly power bills and demanded the removal of prepaid electricity meters from the premises of domestic consumers.
A grocery shop owner of Kalyanbigha said, “Initially, Nitish Kumar was against any relief in power tariffs, but I guess he has now understood our difficulty. "There is not much to worry about," he said.
Dance of development
Kalyanbigha was developed as a model village by Nitish in 2006. During the past decade and a bit more, the village has witnessed a comprehensive upgrade in infrastructure, including round-the-clock power supply, metallic roads, ponds, a park (dedicated to Nitish’s parents), a new drainage system, banking facilities, an industrial training institute, a shooting range, new schools and others. A Centre of Excellence in collaboration with Tata Tech was set up in Kalyanbigha in April 2024.
Rakesh Kumar, a trainer at the centre, said so far four batches have completed the course. Eighty students, including 20 girls, are currently enrolled, Kumar said, adding, 'The course is currently going on in 60 colleges of Bihar under the state government’s "Saat Nishchay" programme.'
Development activities clubbed with the latest DBT scheme may provide peace to Nitish Kumar when it comes to the Harnaut Assembly seat. But, beyond Nalanda, things are fluid in poll-bound Bihar.
Also Read