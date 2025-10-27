Inside Jammu Kashmir Assembly, AAP Legislator's Arrest Binds Ruling Party, Non-BJP Legislators
NC leaders Sajjad Shaheen and Nazir Gurezi joined by Shabir Kullay and AIP MLA Sheikh Khurshid condemned Malik's arrest under PSA and demanded his release.
Published : October 27, 2025 at 4:43 PM IST
Srinagar: In a rare occurrence inside the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, the arrest of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA united the ruling party and non-Bharatiya Janata Party legislators who unanimously demanded revocation of Public Safety Act (PSA) against him.
Mehraj Malik, who represents Doda constituency was slapped with PSA by the District Magistrate in September and is jailed in Jammu's Kathua jail now.
In the zero-hour, NC legislator Sajjad Shaheen raised the issue of his counterpart's arrest, demanding the House one-hour discussion to condemn the PSA against Malik. Demanding his release, he said that his arrest under PSA can set precedent for arrest of other legislators as well.
The NC's Nazir Ahmad Khan (Gurezi) demanded a panel be set up to conduct an extensive inquiry on slapping of PSA against their colleague.
"If Mehraj Malik would have been involved in militancy or anti-national activities, we would not have supported him in the House. Can a DC send anyone to jail? Today, it is Malik, tomorrow it can be anybody. It can be you. "This House is supreme. We can discuss the issue....But an in depth inquiry from a committee should see if the Deputy Commissioner's move of booking Mehraj Malik was justified. DC is not the final authority," he added.
For the first time, a sitting MLA has been booked under the PSA in Jammu and Kashmir after it was invoked in the erstwhile state in 1978. The law allows a person to be jailed for up to two years without a trial or prosecution. But the BJP's legislator RS Pathania defended it saying the slapping PSA is the discretion of district magistrate and the House should not discuss it as the case is pending in the court.
Independent legislator Shabir Kullay and AIP MLA Sheikh Khurshid got up from their chairs, objected to it and tried to walk towards the well.
NC MLA Farooq Ahmad Shah who has been a former deputy commissioner, said that the PSA should not be decided by the district magistrate but the 'highest level'.
The dossier against Malik has accused him of instigating people with no "respect for harmonious coexistence and always behaving inappropriately, causing unrest and violence". The Jammu and Kashmir High Court Peoples Conference MLA Sajad Lone termed the arrest as 'unjustified' noting 'black law' has been 'misused by all'.
He demanded apologies from political parties for levelling false allegations against Malik for crossing voting allegations in the recent Rajya Sabha polls.
The Peoples Democratic Party legislators including Waheed Parra and Rafiq Naik too supported the revocation of the PSA against Malik.
Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather rejected an adjournment motion brought by Lone in the House for discussing 'flawed' reservation policy.
Citing rules, the speaker said that the adjournment motion can be brought on recent occurrences and the government has already set up a panel to address the issue.
In the meantime, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said they will offer five marlas land to landless people affected by recent floods in Jammu and Kashmir.
He said the documentation process for the same is underway while replying to MLA Jammu north Sham Lal Sharma on rehabilitation policy for the flood hit people. But he said that no fresh policy is being readied at this stage.
Read More: