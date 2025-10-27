ETV Bharat / state

Inside Jammu Kashmir Assembly, AAP Legislator's Arrest Binds Ruling Party, Non-BJP Legislators

Srinagar: In a rare occurrence inside the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, the arrest of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA united the ruling party and non-Bharatiya Janata Party legislators who unanimously demanded revocation of Public Safety Act (PSA) against him.

Mehraj Malik, who represents Doda constituency was slapped with PSA by the District Magistrate in September and is jailed in Jammu's Kathua jail now.

In the zero-hour, NC legislator Sajjad Shaheen raised the issue of his counterpart's arrest, demanding the House one-hour discussion to condemn the PSA against Malik. Demanding his release, he said that his arrest under PSA can set precedent for arrest of other legislators as well.

The NC's Nazir Ahmad Khan (Gurezi) demanded a panel be set up to conduct an extensive inquiry on slapping of PSA against their colleague.

"If Mehraj Malik would have been involved in militancy or anti-national activities, we would not have supported him in the House. Can a DC send anyone to jail? Today, it is Malik, tomorrow it can be anybody. It can be you. "This House is supreme. We can discuss the issue....But an in depth inquiry from a committee should see if the Deputy Commissioner's move of booking Mehraj Malik was justified. DC is not the final authority," he added.

For the first time, a sitting MLA has been booked under the PSA in Jammu and Kashmir after it was invoked in the erstwhile state in 1978. The law allows a person to be jailed for up to two years without a trial or prosecution. But the BJP's legislator RS Pathania defended it saying the slapping PSA is the discretion of district magistrate and the House should not discuss it as the case is pending in the court.

Independent legislator Shabir Kullay and AIP MLA Sheikh Khurshid got up from their chairs, objected to it and tried to walk towards the well.

NC MLA Farooq Ahmad Shah who has been a former deputy commissioner, said that the PSA should not be decided by the district magistrate but the 'highest level'.