Innovative Initiatives Beyond The Classroom: Telangana To Honour 'Unsung Teachers'
About 50 teachers will be chosen annually for the state-level best educators awards
Published : November 11, 2025 at 2:53 PM IST
Hyderabad: The School Education Department of Telangana has launched a new program to honour those teachers who have made exemplary contributions and commitment in shaping young minds. So far, 20 teachers have been invited this year to Hyderabad and felicitated under this program.
Teachers are the bedrock of society often going beyond education to shape young minds and build the nation's future. In Telangana, many government school educators have demonstrated exceptional commitment, extending their efforts far beyond the classroom to foster holistic student development and improve their schools.
Acknowledging this dedication, the School Education Department, Telangana has launched a new program to honour these teachers. Traditionally, around 50 teachers are chosen annually for the State-Level Best Teacher Awards, presented on Guru Puja Day through an application and selection process.
In a bid to also recognise those who quietly perform their duties with outstanding dedication, the Director of School Education, Naveen Nicholas, has introduced a complementary, direct recognition system under the Samagra Shiksha initiative, aimed at honouring these unsung heroes.
Through this initiative, teachers who display innovation, leadership, and social commitment are identified with the help of District Education Officers (DEOs) and sectoral officers. The selected teachers are invited to Hyderabad, where Nicholas personally felicitates them with a shawl at the Directorate of School Education.
During these interactions, he holds open discussions with the teachers — seeking their suggestions to improve public trust in government schools and seeks inputs on addressing gaps in the current education system.
"When state-level officials recognise and respect teachers' services, it motivates them to perform even better. This initiative aims to appreciate their silent contributions and encourage others to follow," education department officials said.
Organic Vegetables for Students’ Meals
In Adilabad district, K. Veenakumari, Special Officer of Jainath Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) since 2021, has introduced a unique initiative to promote healthy eating and environmental awareness among students. She converted ten unused pits in the school's five-acre campus into a vegetable garden, cultivating various greens and vegetables organically, without chemicals or pesticides.
This initiative was launched to tackle vegetable shortages during the summer and now provides fresh produce for meals served to 300 students. Additionally, 100 fruit saplings have been planted, transforming the campus into a green, eco-friendly space and fostering agricultural interest among children.
Reviving a School with Community Support
At Bhadrachalam Girls' High School, Headmistress Thomamalla Rama, who also serves as MEO in charge, has redefined school transformation through public participation. When she assumed charge in September 2023, the school had 390 students but lacked basic facilities. With the slogan 'Let’s bring about change ourselves,' she mobilised Rs. 3.5 lakh in donations from parents and well-wishers through the School Development Committee.
Using these funds, three unfinished rooms were completed, and a stage was constructed for school events. Additionally, with Rs. 10 lakh from MP funds, the school gained a modern science lab and a library. These efforts led to a rise in enrolment, from 390 to 477 students, and a jump in Class 10 pass percentage from 72% to 92%.
At Yerragunta High School in Annapureddypalli mandal, Kothagudem district, Principal Undati Anand Kumar is inspiring students to learn through real-world exposure. On November 3, he organised a field trip for 40 students and teachers to the Indian Space Research Centre (ISRO), Sriharikota. Earlier, the school team won a prize in an exhibition held at the Rashtrapati Nilayam, Hyderabad.
Students are also regularly taken to agricultural fields, rice mills, and research centres helping them connect classroom lessons with practical knowledge. These activities have turned the school into a vibrant hub of experiential learning, sparking curiosity and motivation among students.
Through such innovative, compassionate and community-driven initiatives, these teachers have proved that education is not limited to textbooks. Their stories exemplify dedication, leadership, and the transformative power of a teacher’s vision.
