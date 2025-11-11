ETV Bharat / state

Innovative Initiatives Beyond The Classroom: Telangana To Honour 'Unsung Teachers'

Teachers from Telangana will be honoured by the state government ( ETv Bharat )

Hyderabad: The School Education Department of Telangana has launched a new program to honour those teachers who have made exemplary contributions and commitment in shaping young minds. So far, 20 teachers have been invited this year to Hyderabad and felicitated under this program.

Teachers are the bedrock of society often going beyond education to shape young minds and build the nation's future. In Telangana, many government school educators have demonstrated exceptional commitment, extending their efforts far beyond the classroom to foster holistic student development and improve their schools.

Acknowledging this dedication, the School Education Department, Telangana has launched a new program to honour these teachers. Traditionally, around 50 teachers are chosen annually for the State-Level Best Teacher Awards, presented on Guru Puja Day through an application and selection process.

In a bid to also recognise those who quietly perform their duties with outstanding dedication, the Director of School Education, Naveen Nicholas, has introduced a complementary, direct recognition system under the Samagra Shiksha initiative, aimed at honouring these unsung heroes.

Through this initiative, teachers who display innovation, leadership, and social commitment are identified with the help of District Education Officers (DEOs) and sectoral officers. The selected teachers are invited to Hyderabad, where Nicholas personally felicitates them with a shawl at the Directorate of School Education.

During these interactions, he holds open discussions with the teachers — seeking their suggestions to improve public trust in government schools and seeks inputs on addressing gaps in the current education system.

"When state-level officials recognise and respect teachers' services, it motivates them to perform even better. This initiative aims to appreciate their silent contributions and encourage others to follow," education department officials said.

Organic Vegetables for Students’ Meals