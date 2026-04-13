ETV Bharat / state

Inner Ratna Bhandar Inventory Of Puri Srimandir Begins After 48 Years

Puri: The inventory of the Bhitar Ratna Bhandar at Sri Jagannath Temple in Puri began after 48 years on Monday amid tight security.

The members of the counting team entered the shrine's treasury after completion of rituals. The team, which includes the jewellers of the temple, jewellers from public sector banks, RBI officials and gemstone experts, will identify and weigh the gems and jewellery kept at the inner Ratna Bhandar.

The ornaments and jewels kept at the inner Ratna Bhandar will be compared with the inventory list prepared in 1978. The counting work and the gems and jewellery in the treasury will be videographed and photographed.

A digital catalogue will then be made by photographing each gem and jewellery. The government has set a target to complete the inventory work before Snana Yatra.