Inner Ratna Bhandar Inventory Of Puri Srimandir Begins After 48 Years
The ornaments and jewels kept in the inner Ratna Bhandar will be compared with the inventory list prepared in 1978, reports Shakti Prasad Mishra.
Published : April 13, 2026 at 2:56 PM IST
Puri: The inventory of the Bhitar Ratna Bhandar at Sri Jagannath Temple in Puri began after 48 years on Monday amid tight security.
The members of the counting team entered the shrine's treasury after completion of rituals. The team, which includes the jewellers of the temple, jewellers from public sector banks, RBI officials and gemstone experts, will identify and weigh the gems and jewellery kept at the inner Ratna Bhandar.
The ornaments and jewels kept at the inner Ratna Bhandar will be compared with the inventory list prepared in 1978. The counting work and the gems and jewellery in the treasury will be videographed and photographed.
A digital catalogue will then be made by photographing each gem and jewellery. The government has set a target to complete the inventory work before Snana Yatra.
According to the 1978 inventory, there were 454 types of ornaments in the treasury. This includes jewellery at the Ratna Bhandar (outer and inner) and those used for rituals in the shrine. As many as 367 types of gold ornaments were counted in the inner Ratna Bhandar in 1978.
As per the SOP, only the ornaments kept in the inner Ratna Bhandar will be matched with the 1978 inventory. However, no valuation will be done for the jewels.
Officials said, all arrangements have been made to ensure that the jewels kept in the Ratna Bhandar remain safe for the next 100 years. The first phase of the ongoing inventory was conducted on March 25. In the second phase, the counting and evaluation of the gems and jewellery in the outer Ratnabhandar was carried out for four days from April 8 to 11.
Also Read
Inventory Of Puri Srimandir's Inner Ratna Bhandar To Begin From Monday