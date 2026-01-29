ETV Bharat / state

Inmates Escape From Ayodhya District Jail; Seven Suspended

The rope made of blankets and mufflers by the duo to scale the boundary wall. ( ETV Bharat )

Ayodhya: Seven staffers of the Ayodhya district jail were suspended on Thursday for serious negligence following the escape of two inmates. DIG (Jail) SK Maitreyi reached the spot for an investigation.

The inmates were identified as Golu alias Suraj Agrahari of Amethi and Sher Ali of Sultanpur. "Murder accused Golu Agrahari and rape accused Sher Ali were lodged in cell no. 4 of the special cell. When the number of prisoners was counted on Thursday morning, both were found missing. Initial information suggests that they removed 25-30 bricks from the wall at the back of their cell, made a rope with blankets and mufflers to climb over the boundary wall and flee," Maitreyi said.

Following the escape, several teams of police and jail administration were formed to launch an intensive search operation in the surrounding areas. Vigilance has also been increased at the district borders.