Inmates Escape From Ayodhya District Jail; Seven Suspended
Murder accused Golu Agrahari and rape accused Sher Ali removed 25-30 bricks from the cell wall and used blankets to make a rope for fleeing.
Published : January 29, 2026 at 3:43 PM IST
Ayodhya: Seven staffers of the Ayodhya district jail were suspended on Thursday for serious negligence following the escape of two inmates. DIG (Jail) SK Maitreyi reached the spot for an investigation.
The inmates were identified as Golu alias Suraj Agrahari of Amethi and Sher Ali of Sultanpur. "Murder accused Golu Agrahari and rape accused Sher Ali were lodged in cell no. 4 of the special cell. When the number of prisoners was counted on Thursday morning, both were found missing. Initial information suggests that they removed 25-30 bricks from the wall at the back of their cell, made a rope with blankets and mufflers to climb over the boundary wall and flee," Maitreyi said.
Following the escape, several teams of police and jail administration were formed to launch an intensive search operation in the surrounding areas. Vigilance has also been increased at the district borders.
"The prisoners escaped due to serious negligence on the part of the jail administration. An investigation is underway, and strict action will be taken against those found negligent. A thorough investigation is being conducted into the jail's security system, the employees on duty, and the points of negligence. An FIR has been registered against the escaped prisoners, and a search is underway, for which several teams have been formed. Further details will only become clear after the investigation," Maiytrei added.
DG (Jail) PC Mani suspended senior jail superintendent Uday Pratap Mishra, jailer JK Yadav, deputy jailer Mayank Tripathi, three warders and a head jail warder.
This is the second such incident in Uttar Pradesh this month, as two prisoners escaped from Kannauj jail by making a rope out of bedsheets and blankets and scaling the prison wall on January 5. However, they were apprehended a few days later after an encounter with the police.
