ETV Bharat / state

Inmate Serving Life Term Escapes Sabarmati Central Jail

Ahmedabad: The escape of an inmate serving a life term at the Sabarmati Central Jail in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Tuesday has raised questions over prison security.

The accused, Malde Rambhai Parmar (30) of Bagvadar village in Porbandar, was convicted in seperate cases of murder and under the POCSO Act registered at the Kamlabugh police station in 2023, police added.

According to a police official, Parmar was sentenced to life imprisonment under Sections 302 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 11 and 12 of the POCSO Act on May 9, 2025. He was previously transferred from Rajkot Central Jail to Ahmedabad Central Jail for medical treatment.