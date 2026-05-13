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Inmate Serving Life Term Escapes Sabarmati Central Jail

The accused, Malde Rambhai Parmar (30), was convicted of murder and a POCSO case registered at the Kamlabaug police station in Porbandar district, police said.

A file photo of Sabarmati Central Jail.
A file photo of Sabarmati Central Jail. (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 13, 2026 at 1:43 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Ahmedabad: The escape of an inmate serving a life term at the Sabarmati Central Jail in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Tuesday has raised questions over prison security.

The accused, Malde Rambhai Parmar (30) of Bagvadar village in Porbandar, was convicted in seperate cases of murder and under the POCSO Act registered at the Kamlabugh police station in 2023, police added.

According to a police official, Parmar was sentenced to life imprisonment under Sections 302 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 11 and 12 of the POCSO Act on May 9, 2025. He was previously transferred from Rajkot Central Jail to Ahmedabad Central Jail for medical treatment.

The inmate, Malde Rambhai Parmar.
The inmate, Malde Rambhai Parmar. (ETV Bharat)

Upon receiving information about the incident, the jail administration and the police immediately rushed to the spot. It was seen in the CCTV footage that Parmar escaped from "Bada Chakkar Yard Number-4" at 10:10 am and made his way to the main gate. He managed to slip away by evading the security personnel stationed at the jail's main entrance, police said.

"A search operation was launched after Parmer was found absent during the headcount of inmates. Proceedings to register a case in the incident have been initiated at the Ranip police station," said the official.

Considering the gravity of the situation, the police and surveillance squads have intensified their search for the escapee across the city, he added.

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TAGGED:

SABARMATI CENTRAL JAIL
CCTV FOOTAGE
RAJKOT CENTRAL JAIL
POCSO ACT
INMATE FLEES FROM PRISON

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