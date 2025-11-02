ETV Bharat / state

Inmate Found Dead In UP's Naini Central Jail Premises, Probe Launched

Prayagraj: A murder convict was found dead inside the Naini Central Jail premises in the Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday evening, police said.

The deceased, Udayraj Lodh (60) of Barua village under West Sharira police station limits of ​​Kaushambi district, was serving life team, they added. The body has been sent for autopsy to ascertain the exact cause of death.

It was learnt that the daily prisoner count was being taken before the barracks were closed on Saturday evening, when it was discovered that one prisoner was missing. Preliminary investigation revealed that the missing person was Lodh. A search followed, and his body was found near the carpet warehouse in the jail premises, leaving officials stunned.

Police said the deceased was transferred from Kaushambi Jail to Naini on July 20. He was sentenced to life by the Kasuahambi Additional District and Sessions Judge on December 23, 2023. Shortly before the tragic incident, he met his brother, Gyan Singh, who was also a co-inmate, and disappeared shortly. His three brothers were also reportedly lodged in the same jail in connection with the same murder case.