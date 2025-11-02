Inmate Found Dead In UP's Naini Central Jail Premises, Probe Launched
Police said Udayraj Lodh (60) of Barua village under West Sharira police station of Kaushami was serving a life sentence for a murder in 2020.
Published : November 2, 2025 at 1:30 PM IST
Prayagraj: A murder convict was found dead inside the Naini Central Jail premises in the Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday evening, police said.
The deceased, Udayraj Lodh (60) of Barua village under West Sharira police station limits of Kaushambi district, was serving life team, they added. The body has been sent for autopsy to ascertain the exact cause of death.
It was learnt that the daily prisoner count was being taken before the barracks were closed on Saturday evening, when it was discovered that one prisoner was missing. Preliminary investigation revealed that the missing person was Lodh. A search followed, and his body was found near the carpet warehouse in the jail premises, leaving officials stunned.
Police said the deceased was transferred from Kaushambi Jail to Naini on July 20. He was sentenced to life by the Kasuahambi Additional District and Sessions Judge on December 23, 2023. Shortly before the tragic incident, he met his brother, Gyan Singh, who was also a co-inmate, and disappeared shortly. His three brothers were also reportedly lodged in the same jail in connection with the same murder case.
Senior jail superintendent Vijay Vikram Singh said the victim's body was found with a towel, and preliminary investigations suggest it to be a case of suicide suicide. "Inmates go out in the evening for a walk, bath, or to defecate, and he may have used the opportunity to end his life," he added.
DCP Yamunanagar Vivek Chandra Yadav said the body has been sent for post-mortem to establish the cause of death. "Presently, an investigation is being conducted from all possible angles. The jail administration is also examining the CCTV footage," he added.
The murder case for which Lodh was interned took place on June 11, 2020, in Barua village of Kaushambi. It was alleged that he and his siblings beat a person to death over a fight over plucking mangoes. The court had sentenced all four brothers to life imprisonment, and Lodh's appeal is currently pending with the Allahabad High Court.
