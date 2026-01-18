Inmate Dies By Suicide In Sabarmati Central Jail In Ahmedabad
Nishan Singh Luhar was arrested on January 8 by the Viramgam Railway Police on charges of theft.
Ahmedabad: A prisoner at Sabarmati Central Jail in Gujarat's Ahmedabad died by suicide on Saturday, sending shockwaves through the prison administration and police system.
The deceased has been identified as Nishan Singh Luhar. He allegedly died by suicide in the bathroom of the Shantiniketan yard of the new jail premises, police said. Following the incident, the jail authorities informed senior officials. A police team subsequently arrived at the scene, and the body was shifted for a postmortem examination.
The deceased prisoner was arrested on January 8 by the Viramgam Railway Police in connection with a theft case and was later lodged in the Sabarmati Central Jail after completing legal formalities.
Regarding the incident, Ranip Police Station Police Inspector (PI) Ketan Vyas stated that preliminary investigations revealed that the prisoner was suffering from mental stress or depression. However, the exact reason behind the suicide is yet to be ascertained.
Police have registered an accidental death case and are examining CCTV footage, jail records and statements of prison staff and inmates. Further details are awaited after the post-mortem report, police said.
