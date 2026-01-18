ETV Bharat / state

Inmate Dies By Suicide In Sabarmati Central Jail In Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad: A prisoner at Sabarmati Central Jail in Gujarat's Ahmedabad died by suicide on Saturday, sending shockwaves through the prison administration and police system.

The deceased has been identified as Nishan Singh Luhar. He allegedly died by suicide in the bathroom of the Shantiniketan yard of the new jail premises, police said. Following the incident, the jail authorities informed senior officials. A police team subsequently arrived at the scene, and the body was shifted for a postmortem examination.

Nishan Singh Luhar (ETV Bharat)