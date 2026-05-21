ETV Bharat / state

INLD MLA Arjun Chautala Declares Himself The First MLA Of Cockroach Janata Party

Chandigarh: Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) legislator Arjun Chautala has declared himself as the first MLA of the Cockroach Janata Party.

"I am a cockroach who is also an MLA," said Arjun. The grandson of former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala, Arjun slammed Chief Justice of India Surya Kant's statement on youth. "Calling the country's youth cockroaches is wrong. I took an oath on the Constitution in the Assembly. The Constitution gives me the right to question the government. The people of this country pay more taxes than even the biggest industrial houses. Today, my young brothers are being asked to join the army and become aware so that the country can progress. They should not be deprived of their right to speak up and express themselves," he said.

Arjun said, "Every voter in the country has the right to ask questions. Today, the youth of the country wants to see change, which is why so many people have liked the Cockroach Janata Party. The number of followers of the Cockroach Janata Party exceeded that of the BJP within just 12 hours and this led to the closure of the party's page overnight. But such people forget that even if a cockroach is crushed 10 times, it still stands up. As an MLA, I have connected with my cockroach brothers. I am their first cockroach MLA."