Injured Mentally Unsound Man, Lost In Bengal, To Be Reunited With Family In Gujarat

Sonarpur: Mukesh, a mentally unstable 22-year-old youth, will finally be reunited with his family.

Admitted to Kalika Primary Health Centre, after he injured his leg in a road mishap, Mukesh's whereabouts had been a concern for the authorities. But thanks to West Bengal Ham Radio, Mukesh's hometown has been traced to Uchmania village in Daud district of Gujarat.

Mukesh was seen lying injured on the side of Natagachi Road in Sonarpur on the night of February 8. Muksh's right leg was broken and he was writhing in pain. Madhav Mandal, the deputy chief of gram panchayat no 1, Kalikapur, came to the youngster's rescue and rushed him to Kalikapur PHC.

As Mukesh's leg was plastered, the PHC's staff came to know that he was mentally unsound and could not recall even his name. He was admitted to the PHC as an 'unidentified patient'. The doctors said Mukesh just laughed for no reason and often cover his face with a blanket and remain silent.