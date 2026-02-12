Injured Mentally Unsound Man, Lost In Bengal, To Be Reunited With Family In Gujarat
Mukesh (22) was injured in a road mishap and was admitted to a hospital in Kalikapur. Radio Ham helped find his family in Gujarat.
Sonarpur: Mukesh, a mentally unstable 22-year-old youth, will finally be reunited with his family.
Admitted to Kalika Primary Health Centre, after he injured his leg in a road mishap, Mukesh's whereabouts had been a concern for the authorities. But thanks to West Bengal Ham Radio, Mukesh's hometown has been traced to Uchmania village in Daud district of Gujarat.
Mukesh was seen lying injured on the side of Natagachi Road in Sonarpur on the night of February 8. Muksh's right leg was broken and he was writhing in pain. Madhav Mandal, the deputy chief of gram panchayat no 1, Kalikapur, came to the youngster's rescue and rushed him to Kalikapur PHC.
As Mukesh's leg was plastered, the PHC's staff came to know that he was mentally unsound and could not recall even his name. He was admitted to the PHC as an 'unidentified patient'. The doctors said Mukesh just laughed for no reason and often cover his face with a blanket and remain silent.
Moved by Mukesh's plight, the PHC's doctor Suman Maiti contacted Ham Radio West Bengal. Several pictures of the youngster were collected and posted on social media. Editor of Ham Radio, Ambarish Nag said Mukesh's family contacted him three days later. It was then that it came to fore that Mukesh is a resident of Uchmania village in Daud district of Gujarat.
Nag said, Mukesh had gone missing from home two years ago after losing his mental balance. Mukesh's mother remarried when he was quite young. A few years later, his father started a new family. Mukesh lost his mental balance due to such family problems. And a couple of years ago, he went missing.
However, his family is glad that he has finally been traced. Since Mukesh's family is not financially sound, the administration is making arrangements to bring them to Sonarpur. "Three days ago, Dr Suman Maiti called me and talked to us about tracing the family of an unknown young man. The doctor sent us several pictures of the youth. Then the search began and we succeeded in our efforts," said Nag.
