Injured Leopard Attacks Forest Guard During Rescue Op In Karnataka's Devanagere
ACF Anand said the leopard was hit by a speeding car on Monday night while crossing NH-48 and sustained injuries to the eye and waist.
Published : September 8, 2026 at 6:32 PM IST
Davanagere: A leopard, injured in an accident the previous night, attacked a forest guard during a rescue operation on Tuesday on National Highway 48 (NH-48) near Kokkanur village in Davanagere district of Karnataka.
Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) Anand said the big cat was hit by a speeding car on Monday while crossing the national highway and sustained serious injuries to the eye and waist. It lay on the roadside in that condition throughout the night.
As soon as the National Highway patrolling staff came to know about the matter, they reached the spot and informed forest department officials, who reached to rescue it, he added.
"We received information around 12:30 am that a leopard was injured in an accident. Since it was on National Highway 48, our staff immediately reached the spot. Even though the leopard appeared healthy, it was unable to stand up or walk properly and was also aggressive," Anand said.
He added that a team of wildlife veterinarians was called from Hampi to rescue the leopard. "When the team of doctors and the forest department staff tried to give it an anaesthetic injection around 9 am, the leopard attacked a forest guard, Rabasiddappa, who sustained injuries to his hands, legs, and chest and was admitted to the hospital," Anand added.
The ACF said the leopard was finally captured and taken for treatment after being given anaesthesia for the second time. He said the wildlife veterinarians were called from Hampi as there is no skilled staffer in Davangere.
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