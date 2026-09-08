ETV Bharat / state

Injured Leopard Attacks Forest Guard During Rescue Op In Karnataka's Devanagere

Davanagere: A leopard, injured in an accident the previous night, attacked a forest guard during a rescue operation on Tuesday on National Highway 48 (NH-48) near Kokkanur village in Davanagere district of Karnataka.

Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) Anand said the big cat was hit by a speeding car on Monday while crossing the national highway and sustained serious injuries to the eye and waist. It lay on the roadside in that condition throughout the night.

As soon as the National Highway patrolling staff came to know about the matter, they reached the spot and informed forest department officials, who reached to rescue it, he added.