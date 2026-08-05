Injured In Mysterious Firing Incident, Rajasthan Police Officer Succumbs At Udaipur Hospital
The SHO, Sadar Police Station was injured at his private headquarters in Bhilwara and succumbed at a hospital in Udaipur, reports Somdutt Tripathi.
Published : August 5, 2026 at 4:16 PM IST
Bhilwara: A Station House Officer(SHO) of the Rajasthan Police who suffered grievous gunshot injuries in his head at his private quarters in Bhilwara on Tuesday evening, succumbed at a hospital in Udaipur on Wednesday, an official said.
Bhilwara SP Sagar Rana said that Lokpal Singh, the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Sadar Police Station in Bhilwara, Rajasthan, was found lying in a pool of blood at his private quarters late Tuesday evening. He had sustained a gunshot wound to the head. He was initially admitted to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in Bhilwara for treatment. Due to his critical condition, a 'green corridor' was created to transfer him to Udaipur, where he passed away on Wednesday while undergoing treatment.
Dr. Arun Gaur, in-charge of the Mahatma Gandhi District Hospital in Bhilwara, stated that the SHO was brought to the hospital in a critical condition.
“He had sustained a gunshot wound to the head, and the bullet had likely passed through. He required the services of a neurosurgeon. He was brought to Ram Snehi Hospital so that an immediate operation could be performed if necessary; however, due to his critical condition, he was referred to Geetanjali Hospital in Udaipur, where he passed away,” he said.
Whether the gunshot wound was accidental or self-inflicted will only become clear after a police investigation.
Lokpal Singh, 37 was originally from Nansi village in the Bhinay Panchayat Samiti area of Ajmer district. Currently, his family resides in the town of Bijainagar in Beawar district.
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