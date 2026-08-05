ETV Bharat / state

Injured In Mysterious Firing Incident, Rajasthan Police Officer Succumbs At Udaipur Hospital

Bhilwara: A Station House Officer(SHO) of the Rajasthan Police who suffered grievous gunshot injuries in his head at his private quarters in Bhilwara on Tuesday evening, succumbed at a hospital in Udaipur on Wednesday, an official said.

Bhilwara SP Sagar Rana said that Lokpal Singh, the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Sadar Police Station in Bhilwara, Rajasthan, was found lying in a pool of blood at his private quarters late Tuesday evening. He had sustained a gunshot wound to the head. He was initially admitted to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in Bhilwara for treatment. Due to his critical condition, a 'green corridor' was created to transfer him to Udaipur, where he passed away on Wednesday while undergoing treatment.

Dr. Arun Gaur, in-charge of the Mahatma Gandhi District Hospital in Bhilwara, stated that the SHO was brought to the hospital in a critical condition.