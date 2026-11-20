ETV Bharat / state

Injured Elephant Calf Flown To Vantara For Treatment From Assam

Guwahati: A two-month-old injured elephant calf was flown on Friday from Assam to Gujarat for treatment at the wildlife rescue and rehabilitation facility at Vantara in the western state. The calf, named Raja, was brought to Guwahati from Lakhimpur district, accompanied by a veterinary team and its owner.

Elephant expert Kushal Konwar Sarma, who is a veterinary advisor at Vantara, told reporters at the Guwahati airport that Raja was born to a domestic elephant belonging to one Bholanath Pegu of Lakhimpur district.

“The elephant, which gave birth, was only 11 years old, and failed to care for its calf. In fact, the mother hit its own calf, even trampled on its legs. Two other domestic elephants and people in the area rescued the calf,” Sharma said.

“Raja has been given treatment already and is being taken to Vantara now for advanced care,” the Padma Shri awardee added. Pegu, who is accompanying the calf, said Raja will be returned to him once he recovers.